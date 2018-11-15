Buy a Cornetto Ice Cream, get a free Digi tapp Sim Pack

tapp, the Telco in an app powered by Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd is collaborating with Cornetto Malaysia to provide a sweet surprise for customers from now until 26 November this year.

With this collaboration, customers will receive a tapp SIM for free whenever they buy a Cornetto ice cream at any of 7 Eleven’s 2,235 outlets across the nation. During the one month promo period, customers can claim the SIM from the payment counter for every Cornetto they purchase, while stocks last.

tapp is a mobile app that allows customers to create and manage their own data plan, as well as personalise their own budget, validity, data and voice quotas based on their exact needs. As there is no auto renewals in tapp, customers have the option to sell back any amount of their balance quota at any time, and are not tied down to a contract.

Plans can be easily modified in real time where customers only need to adjust sliders within the app to toggle to their preferred data and voice quota.

Tapp is now available for download on Android devices, with an iOS version currently in the works. Upon downloading, customers will have to register and login to select their preferred tapp number that will allow them to make tapp to tapp calls and messages for free. From there, customers can order the tapp SIM to be delivered right to their doorstep.

From 27 Nov – 24 Dec, customers who have the tapp sim card will be able to unlock rewards within the app if they purchase more Cornettos. Each time they purchase a Cornetto, they will have to claim a QR code from the payment counter and scan it in the “Rewards” section of the tapp app.

Three purchases will allow the customer to claim RM10 credit, whereas eight purchases will reward the customer with RM15 tapp credit. These rewards are only available for redemption once per customer.

Adrian Kuah, Digi’s Head of Telco 2.0 is excited at the prospect of more users taking full control over their data usage with the collaboration.

“It is an amazing opportunity for customers to get to know about tapp while enjoying themselves – we hope this will build sweet, lasting memories for them. It is a simple process that will help them in controlling their very own digital lifestyles in this day and age,” he says.

For more information, please visit the tapp website.