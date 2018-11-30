edotco & Huawei showcase multi-operator & 5G-ready Small Cell network at KL Sentral

edotco Malaysia and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) on yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of Digital Mobile Network Solutions to deliver next generation telecommunication solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs).

Under this collaboration, MNOs are set to benefit from a full spectrum of indoor and outdoor mobile network solutions. The two-year MoU leverages on both parties’ expertise to develop viable go-to-market strategies, commercial offerings, technical architecture as well as deployment plans.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Chairman, Al-Ishsal Ishak and Chief Officer, Communications and Digital Ecosystem Sector, Dato’ Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus.

At the event, edotco Malaysia and Huawei announced that the world’s first multi-operator, multi-technology indoor solution developed by them, has been installed in Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur (KL Sentral) and went live with all four MNOs in Malaysia on board last month. Celcom, Digi, U Mobile and Maxis have fully integrated into this Small Cells solution that has been deployed and have begun providing enhanced coverage and connectivity for their users passing through KL Sentral. Deployed in September 2018, the proof of concept network is currently available at two location inside KL Sentral (coverage 30 meters for each cell) and supports 4G LTE network on Band 3 1800Mhz. During the demo, one of the operator achieved over 200Mbps in speedtest with just 20Mhz of the spectrum on Band 3.

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer, Wan Zainal Adileen remarked, “The successful transition from proof of concept at KL Sentral is testament to our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure to improve connectivity. This pioneering project is not only directly responding to increasing data consumption needs, especially in a high traffic location like KL Sentral but more importantly, it is a significant step towards 5G readiness in Malaysia. Together with our technology enabler, Huawei, we share a mutual goal of contributing to achieving Malaysia’s digital goals.”

Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Chief Executive Officer, Baker Zhou commented, “Huawei is proud to play an important role in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we look forward to creating lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich life, and inspire innovation. This partnership with edotco is yet another endeavor for us to build an ecosystem with strategic partners and innovate new solutions to strengthen the backbone of the telecommunications industry. The MoU leads the way to unveil many more world’s firsts which will ultimately benefit MNOs and end-users.”

edotco said it is currently in discussion with the mobile network operators to wire up the entire KL Sentral with the new small cell network from Huawei.