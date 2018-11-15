edotco to improve Mobile Coverage in Melaka with more Telco Towers

edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd (edotco Malaysia) and Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH) today announced a collaboration to roll out more telecommunication infrastructure in the state of Melaka. Spanning the entire state, this collaboration will allow edotco Malaysia and MICTH to work together on upgrading telecommunications infrastructure in the state.

To date, 14 sites, mostly within the Bandar Melaka area have already been earmarked for deployment of telecommunications infrastructure that will boost mobile and wireless broadband service and quality in the region.

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer, Wan Zainal Adileen remarked, “We are honoured to have gained the trust of Melaka ICT Holdings to develop a comprehensive range of world class telecommunications infrastructure for the historic state. This relationship will allow us to share our expertise and play a role in the development of Melaka, especially as the country heads towards 5G readiness.”

Melaka ICT Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Zulkiply bin Harun said, “We have noted edotco’s successes in implementing the right sharable infrastructure in Malaysia. Their extensive knowledge in the telecommunications infrastructure industry complements our specialisation in fibre optic services and will benefit the people of Melaka.

This collaboration enables quicker installation of innovative solutions to aid mobile network operators (MNOs) meet cellular and broadband service demands of customers in our state. It mirrors the aspirations and efforts of the Melaka State Government to enhance quality of life and nurture competitive talents through improved access to quality information and communications technology (ICT).”

edotco Malaysia is an Network Facilities Provider Individual (NFPi) license holder since 2012, and currently operates and manages a portfolio of over 9,000 towers across Malaysia. Overall, the edotco Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 28,000 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 17,000 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 11,000 towers managed through a range of services provided.