Idham Nawawi to restructure Celcom Management Team [Insider]

MalaysianWireless recently sighted an internal memo that was sent to Celcom Axiata employees last Friday. While we don’t have the exact copy of the memo, here’s what we believe Celcom CEO Idham Nawawi has to say.

Celcom is reorganizing the organizations into three different business units. These are the Consumer and Home Business Unit (CHBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) and Product and Innovation Business Units (PIBU).

All heads of these unit will report to the Celcom CEO.

Consumer & Home Business Unit (CHBU)

Danny Chew, who currently leads retail sales will now be the head of CHBU. The unit will focus on core consumer mobile business including sales and marketing.

CHBU comprise of Sales and Distribution, Consumer Marketing and Analytics, Home Business and Brand.

Its been said that “Danny has over 23 years of experience in sales management at senior levels ranging from telco to FMCG industries. Among others, he has been intricately involved in route-to-market designs, implementation and change management.”

Zuwairi Zakaria, currently Head of Pricing and Acting Head of Retail Marketing, will be appointed as Head of Consumer Marketing and Analytics unit, reporting to Danny. Under this role, Zuwairi will be responsible for the overall marketing GTM, segmentation, campaign ideation, market planning, CLM and consumer analytics.

Product and Innovation Business Unit (PIBU)

Roy Ong, Celcom’s Chief Product and Innovation Officer will lead PIBU. This unit focuses on end to end product development and management, product innovation and new sources of revenue and business models, while keeping focus on product profitability. The following units, namely Mobile (Postpaid and Prepaid), Broadband, Content and Partnership, Roaming, IGW and Wholesale, MVNO and Pricing which are currently under Business Operations, will now be part of the Products and Innovations Business Unit. Yoodo will also be part of PIBU, but will maintain its independent modus operandi under the purview of its Steering Committee chaired by CEO. Also, under this structure, all future pricing decisions will be made jointly by a pricing committee, chaired by CEO.

Roy will join Celcom in January 2019, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in marketing, developing customer value propositions, product innovation, building customer experience and sales and distribution in the telco. and FMCG industries. Prior to that, Roy was with 2degrees, a mobile and broadband network provider in New Zealand where he was Chief Marketing Officer responsible to inspire the business to deliver on the brand promise by challenging the market and creating adorers.

In the meantime, Zuwairi Zakaria, currently Head of Pricing and Acting Head of Retail Marketing will lead PIBU.

Enterprise Business Unit (EBU)

EBU will comprise of Commercial Sector, Public Sector and GLC, SME, Solutions and Special Projects, headed by Surinderdeep Singh.

Mohd Fazlin Shah Mohd Salleh will be appointed as Head of Special Projects. Fazlin will bring with him a team of 12 business development and solutions specialists to enhance the capabilities of the Enterprise team. Fazlin will report to Surinder.

the top leadership management of Celcom will be known as Celcom Senior Leaders (CSL) and will comprise of the core leaders of Celcom who are managing key strategic functions.

Other roles that will report to the CEO include:

Group Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) & Chief Network Officer (CNO): Amandeep Singh

Amandeep Singh Chief Digital Officer (CDO): Dave Morrow (focus on digitizing both internal and external processes and interfaces)

Dave Morrow (focus on digitizing both internal and external processes and interfaces) Chief Information Officer (CIO): Alexandros Paterakis (transforming and modernizing Celcom IT platforms)

Alexandros Paterakis (transforming and modernizing Celcom IT platforms) Customer Service and Experience: Rene Werner

Rene Werner Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO): Muniff Kamaruddin (appointment effective 12 November 2018, responsible for leading Strategy, Transformation and the Governance). Muniff was previously from edotco Group where he was Director of Group Operations for regional operations. Prior to edotco, he was with Maxis where he served for 16 years in various roles in the Network Division and Corporate Office.

Muniff Kamaruddin (appointment effective 12 November 2018, responsible for leading Strategy, Transformation and the Governance). Muniff was previously from edotco Group where he was Director of Group Operations for regional operations. Prior to edotco, he was with Maxis where he served for 16 years in various roles in the Network Division and Corporate Office. Chief Human Capital Officer: Azmi Ujang (manage human capital, organizational development, workspace management (previously known as facilities management) and culture transformation)

Azmi Ujang (manage human capital, organizational development, workspace management (previously known as facilities management) and culture transformation) Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Jennifer Wong (Finance & Procurement)

Jennifer Wong (Finance & Procurement) Chief Corporate Officer (CCO): Zuraida Jamaluddin

Zuraida Jamaluddin Corporate Communication: Tina Salleh

Tina Salleh Advisor to CEO: Ramanathan Sathiamutty (effective January 2019. He is currently Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). He will advise the CEO on new technologies and IR4.0 era, including 5G, IOTs, VR/AR and other initiatives)

Its likely that Idham also said the following, “I am confident the changes above will help to institutionalize Celcom into a more focused, data driven, agile and collaborative organization. It also reinforces our ambition of taking Celcom to the next level in becoming a world class telco, a pride of the Axiata Group, set to win the hearts of all Malaysians. We will continue to evolve and I will communicate to you as and when we further refine our organization. Therefore, I am counting on your support and let’s put our hearts together to ensure the continued success of Celcom. Please join me in giving a warm welcome to all those who will be joining us and to those who will be taking on new roles. We wish them all the best.”

Disclaimer: No part of the above have been confirmed by Celcom Axiata. All details above are rumours, pending an official announcement from Celcom Axiata.