TM Acting AGGEO Resigned, still no Permanent Group CEO

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today announced the resignation of its Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (AGCEO), Datuk Bazlan Osman effective 16 November 2018. He has also given notice of his resignation as Executive Director (ED) which will take effect on 28 February 2019.

Concurrently, TM also announced the transition of leadership to its current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Imri Mokhtar who will assume the role of AGCEO with effect from 16 November 2018.

On behalf of TM Group, its Chairman, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman Mahbob expressed his highest gratitude to Datuk Bazlan for his exemplary dedication and contribution to the Group during his 16-year tenure. “The entire Board, management and Warga TM would like to record our heartfelt appreciation to Datuk Bazlan for his leadership and contribution to the Group. He has been an important member of our leadership team; ensuring sustainable value creation and preservation through financial and business discipline, as we execute our strategic initiatives especially in these challenging times. Datuk Bazlan is also a beloved leader amongst our Warga TM and will be remembered for his passion, strong work ethic, sense of purpose and noble values. We particularly welcome and are grateful for his intention to remain and facilitate the leadership transition to Imri up to 28 February 2019. We would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” said Tan Sri Sulaiman.

Commenting on the appointment of Imri Mokhtar as TM’s new AGCEO, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman added: “Imri is a TM home-grown talent with a strong background in strategy and business operations, and is currently overseeing the business operations of TM Group. Most importantly, he drives the critical initiatives under the Performance Improvement Programme (PIP) 2018 and beyond; in order to deliver on our strategies to Accelerate Convergence and Empower Digital. Prior to that Imri was the Executive Vice President of unifi, responsible for the end-to-end management of the converged portfolio comprising phone, broadband, mobile, TV, wifi and value-added services for TM’s home and SME customers. Imri’s appointment as AGCEO is a natural progression of the responsibilities he is presently carrying and his main role, together with the leadership bench, will be to effectively execute the strategic initiatives planned to assist TM in navigating through the current challenges and position us in a more resilient, competitive and sustainable footing.”

As Malaysia’s Convergence Champion, TM plays a unique role as an enabler for the nation’s digital economy aspirations, in line with our vision to make life and business easier for a better Malaysia. This is a promise we must deliver on, and I am confident that Imri and the team will work hard towards achieving our business imperatives and realising our corporate objectives,” Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Sulaiman concluded.

PROFILE OF IMRI MOKHTAR

Imri, 45, recently appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of TM, is responsible for overseeing the business operations of TM Group. Prior to that he was the Executive Vice President of unifi, TM’s premier convergence brand, responsible for the end-to-end management of the converged portfolio comprising phone, broadband, mobile, TV, wifi and value-added services for TM’s home and SME customers.

He brings over 20 years of experience in business strategy and operations from the communications and media industry. He first started his career with TM in 1996 and re-joined TM in 2005. He had served in various positions in TM including as VP, Programme and Performance Management Office and EVP, Consumer. Prior to re-joining TM in 2005, Imri was at a pay-TV operator in Malaysia and before that a consultant at a global management consulting firm.

He sits on the boards of several subsidiaries within the purview of unifi business cluster including Webe Digital Sdn Bhd and as Chairman of TM Info-Media Sdn Bhd and Telekom Sales & Services Sdn Bhd.

Imri graduated from University College London (UCL) with a Bachelor of Engineering (1st Class Honours), and has completed business and leadership programmes at Cambridge Judge Business School and Harvard Business School.