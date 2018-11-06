Highest Complaints in 2017 still on Telekom Malaysia – CFM Annual Report

Telekom Malaysia (TM), “the nation’s pioneer broadband provider and convergence champion” has the most number of complaints from the Malaysian public in 2017, based on the recent Annual report released by Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM).

Among the highest number of complaints received by CFM on service providers in 2017 include:

Telekom Malaysia: 943 (broadband), 268 (webe broadband), 110 (fixed line), 91 (webe mobile). Total numbers of complaints at 1412 .

789 (mobile) Maxis: 638 (mobile), 169 (broadband). Total complaints at 807.

553 (mobile) YTL Yes4G: 378 (broadband)

326 (mobile), 15 (broadband). Total at 341. Astro: 175 (PayTV)

In 2016, the most number of complaints was also on Telekom Malaysia, “championing” 23.6% of the complaints CFM received.

The top 5 complaints category in 2017 include Bill and Charging, Network, Service Delivery, Unfair Practice and Misrepresentation of Service.

CFM said that it received most of the complaints (67.24%) directly from consumers while some 20.92% was via MCMC and 9.95% via KPDNKK (Kementerian Perdagangan dalam Negeri, Koperasi dan Kepenggunaan).

To date, in 2018, CFM said it received 3,266 complaints from consumers from all over Malaysia from January until September 2018.

“Out of the total number of complaints, CFM successfully resolved 86% of complaints in less than 15 days as set out in General Consumer Code of Practice for the Communications and Multimedia Industry Malaysia (GCC),” said CFM Chairman, Mohamad Yusrizal Dato’ Yusoff who chaired CFM’s 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in MCMC Auditorium, Cyberjaya recently.

According to CFM, as of September, Billing Dispute is among the highest complaint reported by consumers to CFM followed by Service Disruption/Downtime, No Coverage for High-Speed Broadband services, Poor Coverage 4G/LTE and others.

“Telecommunications issues regarding cellular services are frequently reported by consumers followed by High-Speed Broadband and Wireless Broadband services. Most complaints received are due to billing dispute and service interruption,” said the CFM Chairman.

CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behaviour through industry self-governance. CFM is also a channel for complaints redress on Communications and Multimedia services.

CFM is reachable by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling CFM toll-free number 1-800-18-2222.

Consumers facing a problem are advised to seek assistance from their respective service providers first. They should only refer to CFM if their issues are not resolved by the service providers.