MVNO Buzzme to Shut Down, Service Termination next month

Following the announcement of Tron shutting down last week, another Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) has decided to do the same thing. Last Saturday, Buzzme started sending out SMS to its subscribers, asking them to port out to another Telco by 31st January 2019.

Buzzme abruptly took down its website, it was not accessible today. However it posted the following statement on its Facebook page a few hours ago.

“We regret to announce that Buzzme (Mobile 8 Telco Sdn Bhd) will discontinue its mobile telecommunication services with effect from 31st January 2019.”

“Subscribers of Buzzme are urged to port-out from Buzzme to their preferred choice of telco service provide by 28th January 2019 as to retain your mobile number.”

Launched in 2013 by Enabling Asia Tech Sdn Bhd (EA), Buzzme offered voice, SMS and Internet services with U Mobile as its host operator. More than a year later, Enabling Asia Tech merged with Clixster Mobile Sdn Bhd (Clixster).

Buzzme is a trademark of Mobile 8 Telco Sdn Bhd (M8TSB) which is a subsidiary of Enabling Asia Tech Sdn Bhd (EA). Apart from Buzzme, Enabling Asia Tech also operates as a MVNA, a mobile virtual network aggregator.

In 2015, Enabling Asia Tech launched its second MVNO service called Prabhu Mobile with Prabhu Money Transfer Sdn Bhd (Prabhu Money has been acquired by Telenor Group in 2016).

In 2016, Enabling Asia revealed its ambitious regional expansion plans in 4 countries: Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar. They were also looking at new business segment catered for SMEs at that time, including push-to-talk, taxi mobile applications and a number of other features. It wanted to become South East Asia’s first regional MVNO.

Enabling Asia Tech has launched over 10 MVNOs in the region over the past 5 years.

In 2017, Buzzme offered a unique international roaming service allowing subscribers to roam at local rates with a local number of the foreign country.

The service termination appears to only apply to Buzzme mobile services in Malaysia. Buzzme did not reveal the number of its subscriber base and what will happen to subscribers who don’t port out in time.