Digi-CIMB: iPhone XS/Galaxy Note 9 with 200GB & Zero Upfront Payment

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) and CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB) today announced a partnership exclusively for CIMB Preferred Visa INFINITE card holders.

Part of the CIMB Preferred and Digi Postpaid Preferred programme, eligible customers have the choice of two flagship smartphone bundles from the Digi Postpaid Preferred Plan: iPhone XS 64GB bundle, or Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Samsung A6+ bundle. Customers only need to pay RM288 monthly for the duration of 24 months to own any of their chosen smartphone(s) with zero upfront and advanced payment.

Other benefits include 200GB Internet with unlimited calls; 5GB and 60 minutes of roaming internet and 60 minutes IDD calls to ten countries, which is suitable for those on the move; family inclusive benefits where customers can share internet and calls with up to six additional SIMS and automatic eligibility to be part of the Digi Platinum Reward Tier.

This offer ends on 28 February 2019.

To kickstart the CIMB Preferred and Digi Postpaid Preferred programme, 20 lucky customers will receive a 1-year bill waiver upon participating in the campaign.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Loh Keh Jiat, said, “The ability to understand our customers and deliver services that are personalised to their usage patterns and digital lifestyles are what we believe will continue to make us competitive moving forward. This is what we are exploring with this partnership with CIMB, allowing us to innovate and provide new customised offerings that matter most to both of our customer bases. We hope that this partnership will not only further enhance our customers’ experience and but also the start of many more initiatives that will benefit them.”

Eligible customers can now purchase the plan through a dedicated website, and receive their selected smartphone device within one to three business days via priority delivery. Those who subscribe for Auto Pay billing will also receive 5% off the total bill amount for six months.

For more information on the CIMB Preferred and Digi Postpaid Preferred Campaign, please visit the Digi website.