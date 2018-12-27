edotco acquires 325 Towers to improve Mobile Coverage in Cambodia

Edotco (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Cambodia and a subsidiary of edotco Group, today announced it has acquired 325 towers from South East Asia Telecom (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. (SEATEL Cambodia).

edotco said the acquisition is in line with its expansion strategy and further strengthens its position as a leading tower company in the country.

Phillip Wong, Chief Regional Officer, Growth Markets of edotco Group, said, “This deal reinforces edotco Cambodia’s commitment to invest in Cambodia as a key market. We will be able to partner more effectively with mobile network operators by introducing even more sharable infrastructure and enhance network availability across the nation. Partnering closely with local network players remains a key strategy for us in developing the telecommunications infrastructure in the country.”

The deal, which was approved by the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia recently, comes on the back of the market’s increasing appetite for greater network capacity and speed as accessibility to 4G mobile network steadily grows.

“With this deal we boost our reach in the country with an enhanced portfolio of over 3,600 telecommunications towers, further solidifying our position as a tower company of choice. We end the year on a solid note as adding over 300 towers to our portfolio will further diversify our revenue mix in Cambodia and allow us to enter 2019 stronger as a Group. Since starting operations in 2013, we have continued to grow our portfolio in Cambodia and now have 2,600 towers directly operated and owned by edotco here, and a further 1,000 towers managed through a range of services provided” added Phillip.

edotco Cambodia was recently appointed as the exclusive In-Building Solution (IBS) provider for The Bridge, the tallest high-rise apartment complex in the country where they will design, supply and deploy in-building solutions aimed at improving indoor network coverage. Moving forward, operations will continue to focus on providing the right sharable infrastructure required to facilitate Cambodia’s digital agenda, which will include next generation technologies such as small cells and smart lamp poles.

edotco Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 28,500 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 17,500 towers directly operated by edotco Group and a further 11,000 towers managed through a range of services provided.