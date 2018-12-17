Fortinet: Five Safety Tips while Shopping on your Smartphone

Fortinet, a cybersecurity solutions company, reminds Malaysian consumers to be more vigilant when shopping online this Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Malaysians are increasingly relying on their smart mobile devices and tablets to conduct online transactions from e-banking and e-payments to e-hailing and a myriad of mobile shopping apps. According to Mastercard’s 2017 Mobile Shopping Survey, consumers in the Philippines (53.5 percent) and Malaysia (55.6 percent) topped the region with the highest year-on-year growth in mobile shopping. India (75.8 percent) was the region’s top mobile shoppers, while China remained a close second at 71.4 percent, followed by Thailand at 65 percent.

David Maciejak, Director of Security Research, Fortinet offers online holiday shoppers Five Safety Tips to keep their mobile device/smartphone secure while shopping online: