Rosli Man is the new Chairman of Telekom Malaysia

In a media statement posted to Bursa Malaysia, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced the appointment of its new Chairman, Rosli Man effective 3 December 2018. He replaced Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Sulaiman Mahbob who resigned on 30 November 2018.

According to Telekom Malaysia, Rosli Man, now 65 years old, has more than 32 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, before he resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) in 2008. Since then, he has immersed himself in consultation works before returning to TM as its Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman on 3 December 2018.

He first joined the telecommunication industry in Jabatan Telekom Malaysia in 1976 as Assistant Controller where he gained wide exposure in telecommunication services including the task to implement the country’s first mobile telecommunication service, i.e. ATUR 450. He then moved to the private sector by joining the Fleet group as its Group Manager, Technical Services in 1985. From 1988 to 1996, he was instrumental in setting up the first privately owned telecommunications company in Malaysia, the then Celcom (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (formerly STM Cellular Communications), catering to the cellular telecommunication business. He left Celcom as its President in 1996 to join Prismanet Sdn Bhd as Managing Director and held the position until November 1998. In July 2000, he joined Natrindo Telpon Sellular (NTS), the GSM 1800 cellular operator in East Java, Indonesia as Chief Operating Officer. He left NTS in January 2002.

TM Board of Directors, expressed their highest gratitude to Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Sulaiman for his leadership, dedication and contribution to the Group during his tenure. “The entire Board, management and Warga TM would like to record our heartfelt appreciation to Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Sulaiman, an exemplary role model in civil service and a well-respected economist; who has brought his vast experience in the fields of government, economics and corporate to benefit the TM Group for the last 3 years. In his time at TM, his focus on corporate governance, integrity, corporate responsibility and sustainability; and ultimately on the role of TM as a partner in nation-building, has left a lasting mark on all of us at TM. This also extends to his contribution in education as the Chairman of Multimedia University (MMU).”

Commenting on the new Chairman’s appointment, the Telekom Malaysia Board said, “We are happy to welcome Rosli Man as the new Chairman of TM Board. With his experience and knowledge, we look forward to his guidance and leadership as the Company, under the helm of Imri Mokhtar, the recently appointed Acting Group Chief Executive Officer and the team continues on executing its Performance Improvement Programme (PIP) 2018 and beyond. This is in keeping to our institution being the nation’s key enabler for the digital economy, by delivering on our strategies to Accelerate Convergence and Empower Digital.”

“We would like to wish Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Sulaiman all the best in his future undertakings. On that note, we would also like to welcome Rosli Man as the new Chairman of TM Board,” the Telekom Malaysia Board concluded.