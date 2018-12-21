Tron to Shut Down Next Month, Customer Base to be Migrated to Digi

Last night, mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Tron announced that it will be terminating its mobile services next month.

A termination notice was posted on the Tron Facebook page and its website.

Based on the notice above, Tron will shut down its mobile services starting 17 January 2019. It said that this was due to the expiry of its contract with its host operator, Digi. The company said that it wasn’t able to reach a mutual agreement with Digi.

Tron said that its mobile subscribers could port to Tune Talk with a special deal- Reload RM30 and enjoy Free SIM Card Delivery and Free 5GB Internet. Customers could also purchase optional subscriptions such as 4GB Internet at RM28/month, 1 year validity pass for just RM28 and more.

Mobile prepaid customers of Tron could also port to another Telco or choose to terminate the service from Tron and request a refund of their current prepaid credit.

Customers who don’t port out or terminate their Tron prepaid service will be automatically migrated to Digi from 17 January onwards without notice.

Launched in November 2011, Tron is operated by Talk Focus Sdn Bhd. Back then, Tron prepaid service used to offer a 365 day validity for any reloads/top ups value.

At launch in 2011, its Chief Executive Officer of Talk Focus, Steven Loke, said “Despite being a new player in the domestic MVNO market, Tron has a competitive edge because of its flagship year long credit validity, its numerous incentives, and the development of our own Tron user community.”

“We plan to grow the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by leveraging the growing use of mobile Internet and smart devices by consumers in Malaysia, particularly among young Malaysians who are heavy users of social media. This requires network stability and reliability which is why we are very excited to be working with DiGi because of its ability to deliver our unique brand experience,” said Loke.

Tron did not reveal how many subscribers are affected by this service termination. A reliable source told MalaysianWireless that Tron currently has a subscriber base of 60,000 active users. It used to have more than 100,000 subscribers.