TuneTalk VIP Plan: RM10/month with Unlimited Calls & 2GB Internet for Senior Citizens & OKU Folks

Tune Talk recently launched a new VIP (Value Incredible Plan) for senior citizens and and those with special needs (OKUs).

The new affordable Tune Talk RM10 VIP monthly prepaid plan provides 2GB of high-speed data with Unlimited Calls within the same network and it is specifically designed for Malaysians aged 60 years old and above as well as Malaysians with special needs.

The new Tune Talk VIP plan is offered to all existing and new Tune Talk subscribers with one of the following criteria:

Malaysian Senior Citizens aged 60 or above (identified by legitimate registration with IC) will be automatically eligible.

OKU Malaysian citizens above 12 years old – based on respective IC and corresponding Kad OKU issued by the Malaysian Social Welfare Department (Kad OKU).

Parents/Guardians of OKU Malaysians – based on matching Birth Certificate or Signed Authorization Letter and matching name/IC on Kad OKU.

The OKU documents can be submitted via the Tune Talk website and authorised dealers.

The Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister YB Hannah Yeoh said, “It has always been part of our efforts at the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to create a conducive ecosystem for both senior citizens and people with special needs. These two significant groups play such a vital role in building the nation. However, they are often overlooked and treated insignificantly.”

She added, “With that said, I would like to thank Tune Talk for taking this initiative to create a special product, a VIP plan, tailor-made for them. We at the ministry applaud such efforts and hopefully more and more corporate companies will follow in Tune Talk’s footsteps.”

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated, “It has been a great 5 years for the company as we work closely with the Paralympic scene. We have noticed these remarkable individuals and their contribution for the country. Not forgetting our senior citizens who were once building blocks of Malaysia and most of them are still actively contributing right now. It is apt for the company to create something affordable and good specifically for them.”

“Tune Talk remains as one of the earliest and most active among corporate companies in Malaysia to associate ourselves with these two treasured groups and provide the necessary support that they need. We will maintain our course in realizing our mission of supporting the underserved groups in Malaysia and the next phase starts with the launch of the new Tune Talk Value Incredible Plan,” he added.

On top the incredibly affordable plan, they can also be eligible to enjoy the attractive rewards, RM50,000 personal accident coverage and BIG points if they stay active as a user, subject to terms and conditions.

Tune Talk said it will maintain its course in discovering new innovations and bold approaches in order to compete with the leaders of the market and stand out to attract more potential subscribers as well appreciating our current subscribers.

For more information on Tune Talk VIP, please visit the Tune Talk website.