U Mobile to achieve 90% 4G LTE Coverage Nationwide by June 2019

Over the past year, mobile operator U Mobile have been aggressively expanding its 4G LTE network nationwide.

In response to MalaysianWireless, U Mobile said that its 4G LTE network will reach an average 90% of the human population in Malaysia by mid next year.

“By end June 2019, our 4G LTE coverage will be expanded nationwide with estimated average population coverage of 90%,” said a U Mobile spokesperson.

The Telco also told MalaysianWireless that as of 30 November 2018, its estimated 4G LTE coverage have improved in Klang Valley, Johor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Perlis, covering an average 94% of the total population.

On its Facebook recently, U Mobile said its 4G LTE network in Negeri Sembilan have grown 204% since December 2017 and the network expansion are on going.

Recently, U Mobile announced that it will be extending its 3G RAN share agreement with Maxis in limited areas until the end of June 2019.

Over the past 18 months, U Mobile has embarked on an aggressive network replacement exercise across Malaysia and is in its final phase of roll-out. U Mobile said it extended the agreement with Maxis until June 2019 to ensure the transition to its very own newly built network is seamless for customers.

U Mobile is expanding its own network with the additional spectrum of 2x15MHz of 1800MHz bands and 2x5MHz of 900MHz bands that were awarded by the Malaysian Government last year. The additional 1800MHz was made available on 1 April 2017 whilst the 900MHz on 1 July 2017. It also have access to the 2600Mhz band for 4G LTE services.

One of its Facebook posting indicated that U Mobile has expanded to over 4000 4G LTE sites nationwide since January 2018.

The Telco said it spent over RM 5 Billion in the past few years to improve its network. “U Mobile would like to thank its customers for their patience and continuous support during the transition period,” it said.