Altel to manage e-SIM in Proton X70, part of Proton Connected Car Project

Altel Communications Sdn Bhd announced that it has been selected by PROTON EDAR Sdn Bhd (wholly-owned subsidiary of PROTON Holdings Bhd) to be part of the Proton Connected Car Project. The collaboration will include all aspects of managing network connectivity and telematics services for Proton cars.

According to Altel, the newly launched Proton X-70 by Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamed, is equipped with the Infotainment Head Unit Smart Ecosystem to deliver a new innovative driving experience in Malaysia.

Featuring an embedded eSIM card, the Integrated Cockpit Information System (GKUI) in the Proton X70 is preloaded with five apps offering services such as online radio, online music, navigation, weather forecasts and voice recognition. Access to the apps and other car functions is via an 8-inch Android based touchscreen interface featuring a 1280 x 720 full colour display with 16GB of internal memory space. The system also has Wi-Fi connectivity so the X70 can be used as a mobile hotspot.

To fully exploit the connectivity capabilities, owners can pair their cars with their personal mobile device via the Proton Link app developed by ECARX (Hubei) Technology Co.,Ltd., available on iOS and Android smartphones.

With the Proton Link mobile app, users can do the following:

Flash & horns, open the trunk, open/close the window, and ventilate mode. [Vehicle condition information]: Check the dashboard, vehicle residual flow, vehicle Windows, doors, trunk, etc.

Altel Communications Sdn Bhd (Altel) began offering its mobile services in 2013 and rides on the Celcom 2G/3G/4G LTE networks.

Altel via Puncak Semangat Sdn Bhd is part of the AlBukhary Group of Companies, which a controlled by Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.

Puncak Semangat is also the holding company of MYTV, which is currently spearheading the digital TV rollout in Malaysia.

Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary owns about 55.92% shareholding in DRB-Hicom through his 90%-owned unit Etika Strategy Sdn Bhd.

DRB-HICOM owns about 50.1% of Proton Holdings Bhd while the remaining 49.9% equity interest in Proton is held by Geely International (Hong Kong) Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd).