Astro Broadband Services via TNB Powerline (Electricity) in Jasin, Melaka

Starting from today, residents of Jasin, Melaka will be able to enjoy a new broadband service with TV from Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad.

The new broadband offering, which will provide residents with internet connections as well as Astro’s “best-in-class content”, is part of the company’s support of the Government’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP).

Astro said its new broadband service will be offered via Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), using the power line (electricity). The powerline fibre broadband network is operated by Setia Haruman, a subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). The fibre powerline network from may be able to support Internet speeds up to 1Gbps based on a speedtest revealed by Pos Malaysia about a month ago.

The new Astro broadband bundle is said to be a cost-efficient high-speed package for eligible homeowners, which will see Astro offering 50Mbps and 100Mbps broadband services at a special price of RM99 and RM129 respectively from 1 February 2019 onwards.

This fee will include Astro’s Family Pack content which has more than 40 channels, including Astro Ria, Astro Prima, Astro Arena, Astro Awani, Astro AEC, Astro Xiao Tai Yang, NatGeo WILD, and FOXlife, among others.

The pilot project of the Astro broadband bundle will be available for sign up between 8 Jan – 31 January 2019, it will include:

Free channel previews and complimentary broadband access for the month of January at current package rates for Astro customers who sign up.

An upgrade to Family Pack and complimentary broadband access in January for NJOI customers who sign up.

The new Astro broadband service via TNB powerline is available at a very limited areas, for now: Taman Merbau, Taman Maju and Felda Kemendor.

Astro claims that its broadband bundle is unique as it not only caters to the connected lifestyle of a modern family, but also individuals’ needs for information, entertainment and staying connected.

Henry Tan, CEO Designate of Astro said, “Astro is pleased to be part of the NFCP and will be offering our new broadband bundle with our content to our customers.”

Tan said the offering will increase customer engagement as the bundled proposition will allow them to enjoy their favourite shows on demand via set top boxes as well as through connected devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

The Jasin offering will be a pilot project targeting approximately 1,100 homes in an area where Astro claims to have a strong 92% household penetration comprising Astro and NJOI customers.

Astro will contact eligible homeowners in Jasin for this special promotion, which is valid till 31 January 2019.