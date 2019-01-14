Building Features of the new @Celcom Corporate Office in PJ

Celcom Axiata Berhad marked its 31st year in the industry and moved to a new headquarters located at No.6, Persiaran Barat, Seksyen 52, 46200, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The new Celcom corporate office named “@celcom” (pronounced “At Celcom”), signalling its readiness to embrace the digital challenges of the future.

@celcom is a 450,000 square foot and 31-storey tower, designed in a “Modern, Agile and Digital (M.A.D) working environment”, with over 1,700 employees under one roof, out of 2,700 employees nationwide. It showcases high-tech infrastructure and state of the art facilities to serve the needs of a digital and data-driven company.

@celcom is a certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold and GBI building, featuring multiple gathering and co-working spaces, where employees are free to practice Activity-Based Working (ABW), which enhances productivity and collaboration by allowing individuals to choose where to work.

Features of the new @celcom new corporate office:

Building Interior Design Featured Spaces Technology 31 floors 450,000 sq ft Headcount 2400 pax GBI Certified Activity Based Working Modern Agile Digital workplace Theme – Garden + City Sharing Ratio 1:0.7 Space Planning 60:20:20 Soundproofing STC42 Collaboration Zones Training Suite ([email protected]) Video Conferencing Facilities Centralized Meeting Rooms Telepresence Cafeteria (16 nos. of food outlet) Wifi Gymnasium with Yoga Studio In-Building Coverage Auditorium (450 pax) HVAC – District Cooling System Social Media Experience (SMEX) Lift Destination Control System Green Screen Studio CCTV with Video Analytics 114 meeting rooms Smart Boards Surau (300 pax) Fiber Broadcasting Audio Visual System Recreation Floor and Gaming Zones

To ensure a seamless online experience, Celcom is the first in the country to successfully deploy the world’s first 4-transmit-4-receiver (4T4R) indoor Small Cell sharing solution, with some 267 antennas in the building. This is another milestone for Celcom as it was also the first in Malaysia to introduce its Lightning Fast LTE, using the 4T4R outdoor solution and enabling latest 4×4 multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) mobile devices.

The new building will also house the Axiata Group’s Internet of Things (IoT) Centre of Excellence which includes the new “[email protected]” and Celcom’s new virtual academy, as a digital innovation hub not only for the Group but also for Malaysia and the region. Celcom also announced an investment of RM100 million in the next five years for the development of its IoT Centre of Excellence and IoT related infrastructure in Malaysia.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said that the move to the new building symbolises Celcom’s 31 years of standing tall together with the nation in advancing our society, and it is also a sign of its readiness to become the nation’s digital champion. As a company that celebrates the diversity and dynamism of its people, @celcom now gathers Celcom employees from multiple locations, further improving operational efficiency and productivity.

“Celcom has always played an integral and fundamental role in building the nation, owning the nation’s widest network coverage, connecting the unconnected, providing equality and inclusivity to the underserved, and continuously contributing to the economy and society. The migration signifies another phase of our transformation journey – being Modern, Agile and Digital — and we are ready to embark on another 31 years to continue advancing the nation, and beyond,” he said.

“We are also excited to initiate the Group’s IoT Centre of Excellence, marking Celcom’s commitment in underlying steps towards IR4.0. Celcom has been working on the IoT forums, in tandem with Malaysia’s development, for more than five years. The centre will enable us to take this initiative forward to greater frontiers, with an allocation of RM100 million for the initial development of the IoT Centre of Excellence, which includes network, content, research and ecosystem developments in Malaysia,” he added.