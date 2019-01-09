Digi partners Google for a new Mobile Data Management Feature on Android

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) is one of the first telecommunications service providers in the world to launch a new Android feature that makes it easier for customers to manage their mobile data usage.

This latest mobile data management feature is the result of a collaboration between Google and Telenor Group, of which Digi is a part of, and will be made available through the new Mobile Data Plan functionality in Android.

Digi customers who have Android OS 4.0 or newer can now manage their mobile data plans and receive important alerts about their respective data plans. They can even see and purchase relevant data offers directly from their Android settings without having to install an app.

“Digi is always on a look out for more partnership opportunities that will ensure our customers get the best functionality from their plans and mobile devices and we are excited that we are one of the first two telcos in the world to launch this feature in our respective markets. We are confident that our customers who use Android devices will appreciate having better experience in the way they manage their mobile data usage,” said How Lih Ren, Digi’s Head of iTelco.

“Delivering great user experiences is integral to the work we do and the products we create. With the Mobile Data Plan feature within Android brought to Malaysians by Digi and Google, users will now have an easier experience of digitally managing their mobile data and price plans,” said Su Ann Lim, Google Malaysia’s Industry Head for Tech and Telco.

Digi is currently carrying out a pilot phase with some of its Android smartphone customers and will gradually rollout this feature to all of its customers in phases.

“As this feature can be accessed directly in the phone settings, it is now even more convenient for our customers to enjoy our services non-stop with minimal disruption. Having the ability to update their data plan and easily purchase relevant offers directly within the Android user interface, customers can now look forward to a better internet experience,” added Lih Ren.

In 2016, Telenor and Google collaborated on a Mobile Data Plan API, which sends out alerts to Telenor customers in Thailand and Malaysia when they are reaching to the end of their data quota while watching content in the YouTube app. It also enabled them to easily buy data directly from within the app user interface. The new feature is an expansion of this effort, and now enables customers to manage price plans from their carrier directly from Android settings rather than within a specific app.

For more information, please visit the Digi website.