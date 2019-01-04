Digi, MPay & Mastercard partner to offer new Digital Prepaid Card

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced its partnership with ManagePay Systems Berhad (MPay) and with Mastercard as a supporting payments technology partner, to offer a new payment proposition to meet the fast-evolving needs of Malaysia’s growing online community.

Digi said the partnership entails the development of a “digital prepaid card”, which will be made available to the public in the first half of this year, to enable access for more young Malaysians to make digital payments online and in-app across merchant locations that accept Mastercard worldwide.

The digital prepaid card will be designed for those who prefer the convenience of online transactions when making their purchases. Customers can sign-up, activate and use the card all within a single mobile app as part of a simple, safe and secure end-to-end digital experience.

This “digital prepaid card” partnership is one of the many ways Digi said it is innovating to provide better digital experiences for its 11.8 million customers. It sees the company innovating beyond its core services and into the payments space to bring the benefits of cashless payments to all Malaysians.

Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Chief Digital Officer said: “We have observed that the majority of e-commerce transactions still occur with cash. We want to play our part in assisting people to go cashless, and more importantly, offer them the convenience to do what they want on their devices. This partnership with MPay and Mastercard will give young Malaysians a new option to pay and purchase anywhere globally.”

Dato’ Chew Chee Seng, MPay Group’s Founder, Managing Director and CEO said the company looks forward to more Malaysians, both consumers and retailers, benefiting from digital payments via this partnership with Digi and Mastercard. “Our focus will be to acquire retailers and e-tailers to provide them the ability to accept digital card payments and unlock the benefits of going cashless. This includes having access to a suite of merchant tools for improved customer retention, which will translate into a more engaging and efficient in-app cashless experience for card holders.”

According to Mastercard’s latest Online Shopping Survey, more Malaysians are embracing online shopping with 89% having made at least one purchase towards year-end 2017, compared to 81% in 2015.

Perry Ong, Country Manager, Malaysia and Brunei, Mastercard said: “The ease and convenience of online shopping, combined with the security and flexibility of this new prepaid proposition, is timely to address the fast-paced needs of young, on-the-go Malaysians. As Malaysia moves towards a cashless society, it is essential to also meet the needs of the unbanked segment of the population. Mastercard is pleased to embark on this partnership as it reinforces a shared effort to not only further expand the digital payments footprint in Malaysia’s growing e-commerce space but also encourage financial inclusion for those outside the mainstream digital banking system.”