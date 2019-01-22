edotco and JTOWER partner to Improve In-Building Mobile Infrastructure

edotco Group, an end to end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, and JTOWER Inc, a company specialising in in-building mobile infrastructure sharing services based in Japan, today entered into a strategic collaboration to advance the capabilities of their next-generation connectivity offerings in the areas of small cells telecommunications infrastructures, in-building network solutions (IBS) and macro towers.

edotco said the partnership enables both parties to capitalise on their respective expertise and resources to provide enhanced small cells, IBS service and macro towers offerings. Both parties will also converge their technological and deployment capabilities to improve competitiveness in markets they operate in.

Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Office of edotco Group said, “By partnering with an established IBS firm like JTOWER, we are able to merge our industry knowledge and further boost our next-generation technology portfolio. This is essential in meeting the growing coverage and capacity demands in the region. We are always looking to continuously innovate and offer best-in-class solutions, setting ourselves as preferred strategic partners for nations in fulfilling their connectivity ambitions.”

“The collaboration comes on the back of the rapid increase in data usage and traffic in the region as more markets gear up for 5G rollouts. In order to meet the capacity requirements and provide ubiquitous connectivity to mobile users, networks need to be supplemented with scalable state-of-the-art solutions such as small cells and IBS, especially in dense and high traffic areas such as office buildings, shopping malls, and airports” he added.

Atsushi Tanaka, Chief Executive Office of JTOWER shared, “It is a great honour to collaborate with edotoco, the largest tower company in Southeast Asia. Working together with edotco, we would like to expand our technology footprint across Southeast Asia region. Through knowledge sharing and collaboration with edotoco, we can make a contribution to not only In-building network sharing but also Outdoor tower sharing in Japan. We hope to not only create greater value for our clients but also drive industry efforts to create more digital opportunities within and outside of Japan. We believe that this collaboration would maximise the value for each stakeholders”

JTOWER installed and operates over 200 IBS sites across markets of Japan, Vietnam and Myanmar.

edotco Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 28,500 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 17,500 towers directly operated by edotco Group and a further 11,000 towers managed through a range of services provided.