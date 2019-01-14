Farid Yunus leaves Yoodo, back to redONE as CEO

The Head of Yoodo, Farid Yunus resigned last month and is being replaced with Chow Tuck Mun.

Farid Yunus told MalaysianWireless that he will be returning to redONE as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a position he held for several years since 2012. Prior to 2012, he was Celcom Axiata’s chief strategy and business transformation officer, responsible for technology and market strategies and business planning. Farid is now the CEO of redONE effective 2 January 2019. redONE Network Sdn Bhd (formerly known as REDtone Mobile Sdn Bhd) is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and a competitor of Yoodo.

Tuck Mun, who has replaced Farid Yunus as Head of Yoodo, brings with him 16 years of experience from companies with different cultures and styles. He’s worked in manufacturing and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) type multinational companies (MNCs) and a leading local conglomerate. Industry wise, he has covered the property, technology and telecommunications sectors particularly within the functional areas of operations, strategy and customer experience.

Besides developing his experience in corporate world, he brings with him valuable start-up experience, having founded his own technology start-up. He also served in Celcom Axiata, where he pioneered the company wide roll out of Net Promoter Score (NPS) program before moving on to parent company Axiata Group to provide strategic and operational support to the Group CEO’s Office.

Yoodo said the latest announcement aligns with the company’s new approach which expands its focus on product innovations to directly address the five lifestyle segments of e-gaming, music and entertainment, digital tech, sports and travel.

Commenting on the announcement, Chow Tuck Mun said, “I am proud to be taking over the reins at Yoodo. I am excited to be a part of Yoodo’s evolution in the telecommunications industry and will continue to push boundaries and challenge norms to deliver an even greater product and experience for our Yoodoers.”

Launched in January 2018, Yoodo is a digital mobile service operated by Celcom Axiata. Yoodo’s customisable packages across voice, data, messaging and content offers up to 1,000 possible combinations. Customers can change, upgrade or downgrade their package at any time via the Yoodo mobile app.