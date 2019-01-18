Communications & Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo unveils 5-Year Strategic Plan

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has announced the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan for his ministry (KKMM) and its departments and agencies.

The plan encompasses six strategic thrusts, TheStar reports:

Enhancing reliable, affordable, quality and accessible telecommunications infrastructure;

Driving the digital economy and ICT to developed-nation status;

Strengthening regulation of a reliable and stable communications and multimedia ecosystem;

Expanding the dissemination of information on nationhood to enhance the identity and patriotism of the people;

Empowering quality and up-to-date broadcasting services; and

Catalysing a competitive and global-standard creative content industry.

“This strategic plan is imperative to ensuring that the ministry’s work is implemented in accordance with the plan based on its vision, mission and objectives as well as the latest policies of the government,” Gobind said at the “Delivery of the Minister’s Message” at the ministry here Thursday.

Gobind said that this year, the ministry would continue to step up efforts to realise the goal of doubling the Internet speed and reducing prices.

“Various aspects of the Internet service will be looked into, including the problems that telecommunications companies face,” he said.

He also said that the ministry would review several acts, such as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998, and Personal Data Protection Act 2010.