Inger Gloeersen Folkeson appointed as new Digi Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

DiGi.Com Bhd announced the appointment of Inger Gloeersen Folkeson as the group’s Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 March 2019, replacing Nakul Sehgal.

In an announcement to Bursa Malaysia, Digi said Nakul Sehgal has “Resigned from Digi and leaving Telenor Group to rejoin his family in India.”. The resignation is effective 1 February 2019.

Nakul was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Digi on 1 August 2017. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Telenor Hungary overseeing all financial matters and was responsible for establishing and executing on the company’s strategy and the Enterprise Risk Management efforts.

Inger Gloeersen Folkeson, 37 years old, is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President in Telenor Group Holdings/Digital Businesses (Nov 2017- present). Prior to that:

CFO in Norkring AS (100% owned by Telenor) (March 2016 Nov 2017)

Director Strategy, Telenor Group Strategy (2014-2016)

Director, Group Strategy and portfolio development, Telenor ASA. Business developer and project manager for M&A projects and spectrum valuation (2010 -2014)

Project Manager Operational Efficiency, Telenor Corporate Development (2009-2010)

Business analyst, Telenor Research and Innovation (2007-2009)

She has a Master of Science in Institute of Industrial Economics and technology management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Inger Gloeersen Folkeson will join Digi starting March 2019.

There are 11.8 million Digi mobile subscribers as of 3Q18, making Digi the largest Telco in terms of subscriber base.