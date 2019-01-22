JBIX now has 20 Peering Partners, no support from Top Malaysia Telcos

Johor Bahru Internet Exchange (JBIX), the second Internet Exchange in Malaysia, today shares that they now peer with more than 20 different Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and corporations from Malaysia and across the region.

Weng Yew Wong the Managing Director of Extreme Broadband and the Chief Peering Officer of JBIX says, “I have to admit that the response from the top Malaysian telcos has been a little slow. Given that they are already peered to each other, peering on JBIX might not be as attractive to them at this point. However, we are confident that, as news of ISPs from around the world who have already started joining us is announced, Malaysian players will see the value in joining JBIX. By opening doors to the region, we are providing an open gateway for all to peer and bring the region and the world closer,”

However, Weng Yew Wong said that response from ISPs and companies in the region have been positive.

“This year has been a transformative year for the telecommunications industry in Malaysia. With the proliferation of broadband in the region, the time was ripe to have a second Internet Exchange in Malaysia to bring the benefits of internet peering to businesses and organisations without an ISP license.”

“The response from the corporate players to the open concept of JBIX has been very positive. As of now, we have 5 corporate players from the education and financial sector. Some of them are currently in the process of applying for their IP addresses and AS number, which will be a first time venture for them. We started JBIX to provide these corporations with the opportunity to peer and we are excited with the interest from this sector,” he adds.

JBIX now connects ISP and corporations from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and USA. New peering partners will enjoy zero port charges until end of Sept 2019. Subsequently the port charges will be priced at a rate which is among the lowest in the region, it said.

Based on the JBIX websites, some of its peering partners include: ViewQwest, Hitachi Sunway DC, DataKL Solutions, DNSVAULT, InNET Solutions Sdn Bhd, GB Network Solutions, IX Telecom, Exabytes Network, Shinjiru Technology, Extreme Broadband Sdn Bhd, Hurricane Electric, Packet Clearing House and Advanced Wireless Network (Thailand).

JBIX was launched in September 2018 to address a gap in the telecommunication industry, allowing non ISP licensed businesses and organisations to peer with each other. In order to provide better and faster internet connectivity, peering is an important tool that keeps traffic local by ensuring internet traffic is exchanged directly at the internet exchange (IX) instead of having to travel through multiple providers or via oversea exchange.

The peering ports are available at 1G, 10G and 100G. JBIX is hosted at the Open DC datacentre, in a secure MSC-status building (Menara MSC Cyberport) which is 2km from the causeway linking Singapore and Malaysia.

JBIX runs on a carrier-grade high capacity low latency switching platform that can scale from 10 Gigabit up to Terabit capacity. JBIX will also feature 24/7 NOC and SOC support, monthly reports, live monitoring and management portal and unlimited access to JBIX route servers. Organisations can choose between public, private and remote peering options.

JBIX is the first open internet exchange in Malaysia that welcomes participant from Malaysia and international without the need for an ISP license. It will facilitate the bilateral peering between different businesses from the education and financial sector, OTT content providers, domestic and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and hosting companies, among others.