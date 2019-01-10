State Government Support Critical for Broadband Services – MCMC

The launch of the pilot project supporting the Government’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo in Jasin shows that cooperation and support from the state government will lead to the successful expansion of broadband services nationwide.

According to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Chairman, Encik Al-Ishsal Ishak, the cooperation between the state government and MCMC is the main factor that would speed-up broadband access to the rakyat. He thanked the Chief Minister, YAB Encik Adly Zahari and YB Kerk Chee Yee, who is the Melaka communication and multimedia exco.

“The Melaka state has proven that with their support and cooperation with MCMC and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the rakyat in the state has gained a huge benefit. Prior to this, the residents in Jasin would never have thought that they would be able to enjoy high speed broadband such as what has happened in Jasin. Their dreams to experience high speed broadband have become a reality,” he explained.

The pilot project for NFCP in Jasin also showed good cooperation with Majlis Perbandaran Jasin, especially on obtaining approvals for right of way for the installation of fibre optics in its area. The project involves 1,100 homes in Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor, Taman Merbau and Taman Maju. Jasin’s Post Office, which was also involved in the project, recorded speeds nearing to 1Gbps, consistently.

Al-Ishsal said other than post offices, MCMC is planning to increase broadband services in hospitals, schools, libraries and police stations in preparation for the nation to enter into the digital era.

“We welcome state governments intending to view the pilot project to contact MCMC and visit Jasin to witness the result of the cooperation between all the parties involved. MCMC is ready to discuss with state governments to ensure broadband access reaches the rakyat, making us into a digital nation,” said Al-Ishsal.

He also explained that MCMC plans to do more pilot projects similar to Jasin under the NFCP initiative. In Sabah and Sarawak, for example, pilot projects involving satellite technology is starting and will be announced on a later date.

He said MCMC is committed to realize the KKMM Minister’s wish of making broadband as the right of everyone in this country.