Telekom Malaysia upgraded over 910,000 unifi Customers to Turbo Speeds

In a media event yesterday, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) shared it has successfully upgraded (turbo) over 910,000 unifi customers and more than 224,400 Streamyx customers residing in unifi coverage areas to unifi; at the same price of their current plan.

In total, about 1 million Unifi are eligible for the turbo upgrading exercise. Existing unifi customers will see up to a tenfold speed boost with the turbo upgrades; from 10Mbps to 100Mbps, from 30Mbps to 300Mbps, from 50Mbps to 500Mbps, and from 100Mbps to 800Mbps.

The Telco said that some 130,000 Streamyx customers are eligible to upgrade to Unifi but have yet to do so.

TM aims to complete this speed upgrading exercise by March 2019. It also acknowledged “that some upgraded customers are facing speed hiccups which we are resolving soonest possible”.

As of 3Q18 (September 2018), Telekom Malaysia had 1.26 million Unifi fibre subscribers and 1.03 million on Streamyx (DSL).

Meanwhile, for Streamyx customers in non-unifi coverage areas, which are about 500,000, TM said “it is committed to to bring high speed broadband to them through alternative technologies by TM or other infrastructure providers. Where technology permits, TM is doubling the Streamyx speed at the same price of their current broadband plan.”

At the event, Telekom Malaysia announced its latest unifi Mobile postpaid offering which have been made available since last month.

The new Mobile postpaid plans starts from 2GB Internet (1GB LTE + 1GB 3G) at only RM19/month. The unifi Mobile 19 plan also comes with five (5) minutes talk time and 25 SMS. Meanwhile, unifi Mobile 29 (RM29/month) and unifi Mobile 39 (RM39/month) offers 3GB (2GB LTE + 1GB 3G) and 5GB (4GB LTE + 1GB 3G) respectively – along with 50 minutes talk time and 25 SMS. As for those who are happy with 10GB data, they can subscribe to the unifi Mobile 59 (RM59/month) plan that comes with 9GB LTE + 1GB 3G, 100 minutes talk time, and 25 SMS.

The other existing unifi Mobile 99 plan offers unlimited Internet data, calls, and SMS at RM99/month.

As part of the Chinese New Year celebration, it will be giving away 8GB Internet angpows. For more details, please visit the TM website.

TM also said that its TMPoint centres will soon be operational during weekends.