Tune Talk Value Pack Prepaid with Unlimited Data for Selected Apps

Tune Talk announced today a new prepaid pack called Tune Talk Value Pack.

With the new Tune Talk Value Pack, customers will enjoy 10GB Free Basic Internet at 64Kbps, calls at 22 sen a minutes and 10 sen per SMS.

The new prepaid plan also comes with optional Data On as below:

(10GB high speed data, Unlimited Calls to all networks, 10GB Basic Internet, Unlimited Chat, Unlimited Social and Unlimited Music): RM48/30days Yearly Plan (total 120GB high speed data with 10GB data allocated a month, Unlimited Calls within Tune Talk network): RM200/12 months

All the monthly and yearly plan above are renewed automatically.

The RM1 Unlimited data passes above (Social, Chat, Music) includes usage for text, images, videos via the selected apps, as below:

To maintain the Tune Talk Value Pack prepaid number with a one (1) year validity, Tune Talk said that it will now cost RM100/year. The older Tune Talk plan, Buddies Prepaid users will continue to enjoy one year validity at RM28/year.

The virtual Telco said that existing subscribers are encouraged to switch to the new pack via the Tune Talk app or SMS before 28th of February (RM5 fee applies after February 2019), while new subscribers who register starting today (17th January 2019) will automatically be on the new prepaid pack.

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated, “The Tune Talk Value Pack is the brainchild of the ever-hardworking team at the company who always focuses on providing the best product with the best value for our subscribers. The main focus is to empower our subscribers to have the ability to choose as well as the freedom to experience data connectivity, depending on whichever that suits their needs within their individual budget. This new pack caters to every income segment of the market.”

“With the new Tune Talk Value Pack, they can now enjoy unlimited daily data for as low as RM1 daily, and choose whether they want to chat nonstop, go on their favorite social media sites or listen to their favorite music all day with the daily RM1 data passes. Existing subscribers who switch to or new ones who activate this new pack will also be getting 10GB free basic internet. We are starting 2019 with the subscribers’ needs in mind and the revamp will definitely be able to fulfill the demands of our subscribers, Sure or not? #SureOne!” he added.

Tune Talk is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). It rides on Celcom mobile network (3G/4G) to offer its services.

For more details, please visit the Tune Talk website.