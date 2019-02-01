Digi obtains ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Certification

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi)’s commitment to create a safe and sustainable workplace for all of its employees is reaffirmed when it received the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification recently, making it the first telecommunications service provider in Malaysia and within Telenor Group to obtain it.

ISO 45001:2018, which was introduced last year, is the world’s first international standard for occupational health and safety management, developed to align the wide range of national health and safety management standards adopted by organisations. It provides a framework to increase safety, reduce workplace risks and enhance health and well-being at work for all organisations regardless of size.

The certification process which started in April 2018 includes acquiring the ISO 45001 competency for Digi’s Corporate Infrastructure Management and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) team members, establishing a new HSE Policy Statement, analysing non-operational risk for the organisation as well as re-writing of HSE manuals and other system procedures, amongst others. Besides that, the company’s HSE requirements are integrated into key operations where the reporting system and safety operational controls digitalised for better access. Digi has also taken steps to ensure that all employees are well-informed of safety inspections, injury and illness statistics and other safety-related issues. They are also requested to report unsafe conditions or actions that can lead to accidents from occurring.

Digi said it now has a dedicated First Aid emergency line for all employees with trained first aid team, who are able to provide immediate assistance before medical personnel arrive. They are fully equipped with the latest medical equipment such as stretchers, wheelchairs, trauma quick response kits, AED and Oxygen Pacs. This allows employees to react as quickly as possible in the event of an emergency with specific tasks delegated to members within the first aid team.

Digi’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Elisabeth Stene said, “This certification is a testament to Digi’s commitment to creating a safe, nurturing and supportive environment for each employee to grow. Their wellbeing is of utmost importance to us and we want to be proactive about health and safety in the company – decreasing related risks will allow our employees to achieve their fullest potential whilst at Digi.”

“With the new ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification obtained, we are also looking at establishing a higher level of employees’ wellbeing, starting with the inception of holistic Wellness Programmes. This covers all aspects from physical and mental health to a better diet with healthier food choices offered internally. To start off, dedicated relaxation areas such as a Music Corner and Gaming Area with foosball and billiard tables as well as PlayStation4 consoles have been introduced to allow the employees to relax and unwind when necessary,” added Elisabeth.