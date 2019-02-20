edotco Group appoints Azizee & Megat as Directors

edotco Group, an end to end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company announced two new Director appointments to the leadership team.

Azizee Bin Abdul Aziz has been appointed as Director of Group Operations for edotco Group and will be responsible for delivering Group wide operations improvements projects and continuing the company’s drive for digital operations and analytics. Prior to this, Azizee was the Head, Network Planning & Engineering at Celcom Axiata. For the past 23 years in Celcom, he has an extensive experience of managing network quality, network operations, network engineering and network planning for the Telco.

Megat Mohd. Zukarlai has been appointed as Director of Business Acceleration for edotco Group and will be responsible for developing the next generation technologies portfolio which includes pushing In Building Solutions, Distributed Antenna Systems, Small Cells and Fibre across the six countries in which edotco has a presence. He will also be responsible for establishing strategic partnerships that will lead to growing new business areas. Megat is highly experienced in the telecommunications industry and has held multiple leadership positions in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia over the past 22 years.

Speaking on the appointments, Suresh Sidhu edotco Group Chief Executive Officer said “We are delighted to welcome Megat and Azizee into the organization. They bring with them significant experience and expertise in growing a business, leading international teams and building stakeholder relationships. edotco is experiencing exponential growth right now and their valuable experience blends well with our dynamic business environment and culture”.

Over the years, edotco has been deploying innovative solutions throughout the region, and has recently tapped into the use of predictive analytics, automation and digitization for a more proactive and efficient way in managing telecommunications infrastructure.

edotco currently owns and manages over 28,500 towers across the six countries – Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Over the past five years the company has been committed to ensuring the right sharable infrastructure is constructed and efficiently managed to assist mobile operators in delivering cost effective and seamless connectivity.