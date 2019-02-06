edotco deploys Hybrid Solar-Wind Turbine powered Telco Tower in Myanmar

edotco Myanmar Limited (edotco Myanmar) recently pioneered the first hybrid solar-wind turbine energy solution in the country, a home-grown innovative solution which provides complete off-grid reliability, serving as an efficient way to power up Telco towers located in areas with low accessibility to electricity.

edotco Myanmar is part of Malaysia-based edotco Group.

Aimed at achieving energy efficiency and reducing operating costs, the hybrid system developed by edotco will serve as a viable alternative over diesel generators, which are currently deployed in remote locations not connected to the electricity grid. The recent success of the proof-of-concept project in Tanintharyi Region in Myanmar demonstrated the high potential of the green technology that is cost-efficient, reliable and environmental-friendly, it said.

The hybrid systems combine solar panels and a wind turbine for sustainable power generation. Equipped with a helical vertical axis wind turbine that is designed for low wind zone, it allows even the lowest wind speed to be captured from any direction and turned into electricity to power up the Telco tower.

“The limited electricity supply and poor grid infrastructure in Myanmar presents challenges when providing connectivity to remote areas of the country. Hence, we set out to develop this sustainable power solution which can be deployed rapidly, even to the remotest parts of the country. Myanmar’s unique topography results in great wind power density and high solar penetration, making the country prime for renewable energy resources. This not only encouraged the team to harness the efficiencies of coupling wind and solar infrastructure but also falls nicely in line with our commitment to reducing the impact to the environment with green engineering. This highly scalable technology also benefits mobile network operators who are looking to speed up their network roll-out with the necessary infrastructure in place,” said Vijendran Watson, Country Managing Director, edotco Myanmar.

In another project, edotco Myanmar collaborated with Mandalay Yoma, and recently successfully connected sites with mini solar grids, which removes the need to run diesel generators and effectively reduce carbon emission and noise pollution in its surrounding areas. The mini-grid will also enable 125 households with basic electricity, significantly improving their day to day lives and allowing them to enjoy the use of modern appliances. Aside from that, this mini grid will also power up water pumps for irrigation, and street lamp posts effectively increasing comfort levels and security at these areas.

“This initiative is also a first of its kind for edotco as we strive to incorporate green technology into our business model. Aside from running a more sustainable, responsible business we are also aware of the needs of the community and aim to deliver solutions which are able to help improve their quality of lives” added Vijendran.

As of end 2018, a total of 1085 sites across the edotco Group’s footprint have been installed with renewable energy systems, with the excess power generated to the surrounding rural communities. The edotco Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 28,500 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 17,500 towers directly operated by edotco Group and a further 11,000 towers managed through a range of services provided.