Maxis CEO gets Replaced again, Gokhan Ogut Promoted

Maxis Berhad has promoted Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gökhan Ogut to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 2019.

Outgoing interim CEO, Robert Nason, 64 years old, has been with Maxis since April 2018. He replaced Morten Lundal who stepped down at the end of March 2018. Maxis said Robert will remain on the Board as a Non Independent Non Executive Director starting May on wards.

Gökhan Ogut is new to Maxis. He joined the Telco as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in September 2018 and nine months later, he is being promoted to CEO.

A 48 year old Turkish national, Gökhan Ogut holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogaziçi University, Istanbul Turkey and Master of Business Administration degree from University of Illinois at Chicago.

His most recent position was running his own consultancy firm, Erin Consultancy specializing in management and marketing consultancy. Gokhan Ogut was previously the CEO of Vodafone Turkey, a position he held up to October 2016. He worked as the Chief Marketing Officer for Vodafone Turkey between October 2009 and May 2011, and as Chief Consumer Business Unit Officer between October 2011 and October 2013. Gokhan joined Vodafone Turkey from Nutricia Medical Nutrition Company, where he was the General Manager between 2008 and 2009, after holding various local and global marketing directorate roles in Danone Turkey and Groupe Danone Headquarters in France from 2001 to 2008. Between 2000 and 2001, Gokhan was the Director of Marketing and Communications of iLab Holding, an internet venture capital company. Gokhan began his career in 1995 in Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, USA where he held several brand management roles both in the USA and Turkey till 2001.

Maxis did not say who will be filling up the COO position or if it will be vacant again. Prior to Gokhan Ogut, the Maxis COO position was vacant for more than 4 years.

Full Media Announcement from Maxis below (posted to Bursa Malaysia):