MCMC issued 63 compounds amounting to RM2.32 million to Telcos

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is intensifying its enforcement of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) on telecommunication service providers. 63 compounds amounting to RM2.32 million has been issued to various service providers up to February 2019.

The compounds are for various offences including:

Failure to comply with Mandatory Standard of Quality of Service (MSQoS) in Network and Customer Services,

Fake registrations,

Removal of competitors’ promotional material,

Failure to deal reasonably with consumers and adequately address consumer complaints pursuant to the Mandatory Standard of

Quality of Service (MSQoS) and other provisions in the Communications & Multimedia Act 1998.

Failure to handle mobile number portability request by consumers.

In comparison to 2018, throughout last year 77 compounds amounting to RM3 million were issued to telecommunications service providers for various offences.

“We want service providers to deliver superior customer service and we are determined to ensure that they don’t fall short. It is thus essential for these service providers to establish a continuous improvement process that will constantly improve the customer experience, not only to keep customers delighted and remain loyal, but most important strengthen the industry’s trust and reliability. As the regulator, MCMC will not compromise with those who fail to maintain standards as per the CMA 1998, MSQoS, and the General Consumer Code,” said Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin, Chief Officer Network Security and Enforcement of MCMC.

According to Zulkarnain, MCMC will continue to enforce the CMA 1998 to ensure that the consumers of the communications and multimedia services are able to choose and receive satisfactory level of services at affordable prices.