Facebook & YTL trials Terragraph Wireless Fibre Broadband Network in Penang

A new wireless fibre broadband network is currently being rolled out by YTL Communication in Georgetown, Penang (Malaysia). First introduced by Facebook in 2016, the Terragraph wireless broadband network is said to offer gigabit speeds.

The new Terragraph network in Penang is currently in trial mode, beginning March until the end of August 2019. During this trial period, it will provide users with free Public WiFi and Fixed Wireless Access. After this trial period, YTL said it would plan for a commercial period, however no further details are available.

Terragraph uses a wireless technology called 802.11ay and runs on the 60Ghz frequency. To use it, consumers would need some sort of router or gateway that could receive the 802.11ay signal and their homes have to be located close to the Terragraph transmitters/antenna (small cells).

The first Terragraph network was deployed by Deutsche Telekom in Mikebuda, Hungary with trials began in May 2018. The trial was limited to 50 customers in 106 homes. While the Terragraph nodes were able to achieve speeds close to 1Gbps, the customer’s wired CPE (router/modem) were limited to 650Mbps and Wifi speeds were in the range of 300Mbps (due to Wifi’s own limitation).

Facebook said the V-Band (60 GHz) have at least 7 GHz of spectrum, and potentially even 14GHz. This makes the V-band the largest commercial radio band ever use.

According to Facebook, Terragraph has the following features:

Operates in the unlicensed V-band: 60 GHz

Uses standardized 802.11ad and 802.11ay, enhanced with TDD/TMDA for MAC efficiency at scale

Current proof-of-concept system has a peak data rate of 4.6Gbps (one direction) and and average peak user throughputof over 1 Gbps

Single link maximum range is approximately 250 meters

The network can be deployed in days rather than months

Highly cost effective vs buried fiber

Small, lightweight and low power – suitable for street leveldeployments

Supports highly scalable layer-3 mesh, powered by Open/Rrouting software

Uses IPv6

In support of the Terragraph trial in Penang, MCMC issued the following media statement.