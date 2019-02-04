Nex.Life offers Unlimited Internet Plan (Home Fibre + 4G LTE) at RM100/month

Webe Digital Sdn Bhd, a Telekom Malaysia subsidiary is now offering unlimited home fibre Internet and unlimited 4G LTE service at an introductory price of RM100/month, in one bill.

The new service, which is yet to be officially announced is called Nex.Life. Details of the Nex.Life plan below:

Home Fibre Broadband at maximum Internet speed of 20Mbps (runs on Unifi), no voice service

One (1) 4G LTE SIM for unlimited usage on smartphone (additional chargers for tethering, 500MB quota on 3G)

RM100 (all-in-one single bill for fibre and mobile)

Voice/SMS via mobile are charged as following: Calls @ RM0.20/min, SMS @ RM0.15/SMS

12-months contract

RM300 upfront payment during registration

The plan comes with a pay-per-use voice services. Also no wifi router is included in the plan, however users may purchase a compatible Unifi router (PPPoE) and configure it on their own.

Service relocation is not allowed for nex.life connect package at the moment. For service termination, customers will have to pay up for the remaining months in their 12-months contract.

For users who require tethering via their smartphone, the following plans are offered:

RM15 / 2GB (1GB 4G/LTE & 1GB 3G)

RM30 / 4GB (2GB 4G/LTE & 2GB 3G)

At the moment, users may only sign up online at the NexLife website. The service is subject to Unifi coverage for fixed fibre and mobile. Those living outside of Unifi coverage area may not be able to subscribe to the service. Customers living in condominium will have to terminate their existing Unifi/Maxis fibre service to subscribe to Nex.Life.