Ookla Speedtest: TIME Wins Award For Fastest Fixed Network in Malaysia

Based on the analysis of over 12 million consumer-initiated tests, TIME dotCom (“TIME”) has been recognised as the Fastest Fixed Network in Malaysia by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

TIME’s ranking was based on results from tests taken using Speedtest by Ookla on their own web and mobile platforms over the period of Q3 and Q4 2018, “a testament that TIME provides overall Internet speed superiority with significantly fast upload and download speeds,”, it said in a statement.

“Ookla Speedtest is the most accurate way to measure real world network performance and the internet speeds operators provide to their customers. We are pleased to see that Ookla recognizes our continuous efforts to ensure our fixed fibre network is the fastest in the country,” said Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer at TIME dotCom.

“Our commitment in delivering exceptional availability, speed and reliability on our fibre optic network continues and we will keep pushing the boundaries of technology to further improve customers’ internet experience”, Ang Thing Jiun added.