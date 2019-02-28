U Mobile 4G LTE Speedtest in Melaka – #BaruLahBest

Over the past year, U Mobile have been aggressively expanding its 4G LTE coverage across Malaysia and one of the states covered by the new U Mobile 4G LTE network is Melaka (Malacca).
U Mobile said that its 4G LTE coverage in Melaka have improved over 83% last year and is estimated to cover approximately 97% of the human population. To experience the new network, the MalaysianWireless team visited Melaka for a U Mobile Speedtest early this year.
Disclaimer: U Mobile has sponsored our roadtrip to Melaka (including travel and accommodation), however the speedtest were conducted by us independently without any interference from U Mobile.
Our speedtest location mainly covered the Melaka city and surrounding areas, Ayer Keroh and Alor Gajah. Based on our experience, in general, U Mobile has a wide 4G LTE coverage in Melaka, especially outdoor.
Our key findings:
- There’s generally U Mobile 4G LTE coverage everywhere, especially outdoor and even at the “Kampung”.
- The fastest download speed we recorded was 87.5Mbps at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia – UTEM (Canselor Office). Other high speed locations include Jalan Mawar Jaya 6 (83.6Mbps), A’Famosa Resort (80.9Mbps) and Pejabat Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor (75.5Mbps).
- Download speeds are generally more than 10Mbps most of the time however at some locations such as the Kolej Professional Mara Bandar Melaka, Portuguese Settlement, Hotel Equatorial (lobby) and UniKL MICET, we recorded download speeds below 10Mbps. U Mobile told us that they will investigate and improve the experience at these locations soon.
Below are the results of our speedtest:
|No.
|Location
|Download (Mbps)
|Upload (Mbps)
|Ping (ms)
|Melaka City & Surrounding Areas
|1
|Mahkota Parade
|25.2
|20.4
|23
|2
|Dataran Pahlawan Melaka
|18.3
|23.1
|23
|3
|Hotel Equatorial
|8.35
|14.9
|23
|4
|Holagarden Hotel
|36.4
|28.9
|31
|5
|Rasa Sayang Food Paradise
|33.5
|17.6
|24
|6
|Temasek Hotel (Portuguese Settlement)
|8.78
|19.4
|30
|7
|Lisban Hotel (Portuguese Settlement)
|39.6
|22
|28
|8
|Restoran Al-Amin 2 (Taman Pertam Jaya)
|51.1
|35.1
|27
|9
|Courts Mammoth (Melaka Sentral)
|32.8
|7.44
|23
|10
|AEON Bandaraya Melaka
|22.8
|22.3
|24
|11
|Klinik Desa Bachang
|25.2
|9.07
|23
|12
|Kolej Professional Mara Bandar Melaka
|2.81
|30.8
|27
|13
|Jonker Walk (Maliff Café)
|29.1
|22.5
|31
|14
|Muzium Kastam Diraja Malaysia
|24.7
|18.2
|23
|15
|Holiday Inn Hotel
|69.4
|22.7
|23
|16
|Dim Sum Garden (Bandar Hilir)
|38.9
|21.1
|23
|17
|SMJK Yok Bin (Bukit Serindit)
|41.2
|14.5
|23
|18
|KFC Semabok
|42.5
|28.9
|24
|19
|Melaka General Hospital
|47.5
|21.8
|23
|20
|Old Town White Coffee Malim Jaya
|12
|1.49
|25
|21
|Lagenda Condominium (Taman Klebang Jaya)
|59.9
|24.9
|24
|22
|Pantai Klebang
|34.6
|23.9
|32
|23
|Taman Melaka Baru (Jalan Merak)
|8.52
|3.18
|25
|24
|SMKA Sultan Muhammad (Batu Berendam)
|14.7
|26.3
|34
|Ayer Keroh & Surrounding Areas
|25
|Majlis Bandaraya Melaka (beside AEON Ayer Keroh)
|15.6
|24.3
|35
|26
|Multimedia University
|15.3
|13.1
|26
|27
|Mydin MITC
|5.30
|23.6
|41
|28
|Mini Malaysia & ASEAN Cultural Park
|59.3
|28.6
|25
|29
|Majlis Perbandaran Jasin
|19.8
|22.2
|39
|30
|Pejabat Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor
|75.5
|36.3
|27
|31
|Universiti Teknikal Malaysia – UTEM (Canselor Office)
|87.5
|36.7
|24
|Alor Gajah & Surrounding Areas
|32
|A’Famosa Resort (Villa)
|80.9
|39.5
|26
|33
|A’Famosa Resort (Entrance)
|60.3
|15.5
|30
|34
|Mydin Mall (Pulau Sebang)
|41.8
|23.8
|18
|35
|KTM Pulau Sebang
|78
|25.9
|17
|36
|Kampung Kemuning (Jalan Kemuning, Entrance)
|76.1
|33
|30
|37
|Jalan Mawar Jaya 6, Alor Gajah
|83.6
|31
|34
|38
|Universiti Tekmologi Mara (Lendu)
|63.2
|29.5
|26
|39
|Kampung Masjid Saga
|70.9
|29.9
|26
|40
|Alor Gajah Hospital
|37.2
|7.21
|28
|41
|UniKL MICET
|8.99
|15.99
|32
Details of our speedtest in Melaka:
- These speedtest are performed to measure real-life Internet speeds. Only peak Internet speeds were recorded.
- All speedtest were conducted between early this year between 11am-7.30pm.
- Device used for the speedtest: Samsung Galaxy Note9 and a U Mobile Postpaid sim with subscription to high speed Internet. The Galaxy Note9 is capable of LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1.2Gbps Download /200Mbps Upload speeds. During all speedtest, Sync is turned off to limit apps from using Internet in the background.
- In all speedtest, battery percentage of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 were above 85%.
- The speedtest was performed outdoor, inside a stationary vehicle, using the Speedtest.net app (Premium version) against the U Mobile server located in KL.
- At most of the location, the speedtest is performed up to 5 times and the fastest download speed (among the 5 results) is recorded in the results above.
Stay tuned for our speedtest report in another state, coming soon.
