U Mobile 4G LTE Speedtest in Melaka – #BaruLahBest

Over the past year, U Mobile have been aggressively expanding its 4G LTE coverage across Malaysia and one of the states covered by the new U Mobile 4G LTE network is Melaka (Malacca).

U Mobile said that its 4G LTE coverage in Melaka have improved over 83% last year and is estimated to cover approximately 97% of the human population. To experience the new network, the MalaysianWireless team visited Melaka for a U Mobile Speedtest early this year.

Disclaimer: U Mobile has sponsored our roadtrip to Melaka (including travel and accommodation), however the speedtest were conducted by us independently without any interference from U Mobile.

Our speedtest location mainly covered the Melaka city and surrounding areas, Ayer Keroh and Alor Gajah. Based on our experience, in general, U Mobile has a wide 4G LTE coverage in Melaka, especially outdoor.

Our key findings:

There’s generally U Mobile 4G LTE coverage everywhere, especially outdoor and even at the “Kampung”.

The fastest download speed we recorded was 87.5Mbps at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia – UTEM (Canselor Office). Other high speed locations include Jalan Mawar Jaya 6 (83.6Mbps), A’Famosa Resort (80.9Mbps) and Pejabat Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor (75.5Mbps).

Download speeds are generally more than 10Mbps most of the time however at some locations such as the Kolej Professional Mara Bandar Melaka, Portuguese Settlement, Hotel Equatorial (lobby) and UniKL MICET, we recorded download speeds below 10Mbps. U Mobile told us that they will investigate and improve the experience at these locations soon.

Below are the results of our speedtest:

No. Location Download (Mbps) Upload (Mbps) Ping (ms) Melaka City & Surrounding Areas 1 Mahkota Parade 25.2 20.4 23 2 Dataran Pahlawan Melaka 18.3 23.1 23 3 Hotel Equatorial 8.35 14.9 23 4 Holagarden Hotel 36.4 28.9 31 5 Rasa Sayang Food Paradise 33.5 17.6 24 6 Temasek Hotel (Portuguese Settlement) 8.78 19.4 30 7 Lisban Hotel (Portuguese Settlement) 39.6 22 28 8 Restoran Al-Amin 2 (Taman Pertam Jaya) 51.1 35.1 27 9 Courts Mammoth (Melaka Sentral) 32.8 7.44 23 10 AEON Bandaraya Melaka 22.8 22.3 24 11 Klinik Desa Bachang 25.2 9.07 23 12 Kolej Professional Mara Bandar Melaka 2.81 30.8 27 13 Jonker Walk (Maliff Café) 29.1 22.5 31 14 Muzium Kastam Diraja Malaysia 24.7 18.2 23 15 Holiday Inn Hotel 69.4 22.7 23 16 Dim Sum Garden (Bandar Hilir) 38.9 21.1 23 17 SMJK Yok Bin (Bukit Serindit) 41.2 14.5 23 18 KFC Semabok 42.5 28.9 24 19 Melaka General Hospital 47.5 21.8 23 20 Old Town White Coffee Malim Jaya 12 1.49 25 21 Lagenda Condominium (Taman Klebang Jaya) 59.9 24.9 24 22 Pantai Klebang 34.6 23.9 32 23 Taman Melaka Baru (Jalan Merak) 8.52 3.18 25 24 SMKA Sultan Muhammad (Batu Berendam) 14.7 26.3 34 Ayer Keroh & Surrounding Areas 25 Majlis Bandaraya Melaka (beside AEON Ayer Keroh) 15.6 24.3 35 26 Multimedia University 15.3 13.1 26 27 Mydin MITC 5.30 23.6 41 28 Mini Malaysia & ASEAN Cultural Park 59.3 28.6 25 29 Majlis Perbandaran Jasin 19.8 22.2 39 30 Pejabat Felda Tun Ghafar Kemendor 75.5 36.3 27 31 Universiti Teknikal Malaysia – UTEM (Canselor Office) 87.5 36.7 24 Alor Gajah & Surrounding Areas 32 A’Famosa Resort (Villa) 80.9 39.5 26 33 A’Famosa Resort (Entrance) 60.3 15.5 30 34 Mydin Mall (Pulau Sebang) 41.8 23.8 18 35 KTM Pulau Sebang 78 25.9 17 36 Kampung Kemuning (Jalan Kemuning, Entrance) 76.1 33 30 37 Jalan Mawar Jaya 6, Alor Gajah 83.6 31 34 38 Universiti Tekmologi Mara (Lendu) 63.2 29.5 26 39 Kampung Masjid Saga 70.9 29.9 26 40 Alor Gajah Hospital 37.2 7.21 28 41 UniKL MICET 8.99 15.99 32

Details of our speedtest in Melaka:

These speedtest are performed to measure real-life Internet speeds. Only peak Internet speeds were recorded.

All speedtest were conducted between early this year between 11am-7.30pm.

Device used for the speedtest: Samsung Galaxy Note9 and a U Mobile Postpaid sim with subscription to high speed Internet. The Galaxy Note9 is capable of LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1.2Gbps Download /200Mbps Upload speeds. During all speedtest, Sync is turned off to limit apps from using Internet in the background.

In all speedtest, battery percentage of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 were above 85%.

The speedtest was performed outdoor, inside a stationary vehicle, using the Speedtest.net app (Premium version) against the U Mobile server located in KL.

At most of the location, the speedtest is performed up to 5 times and the fastest download speed (among the 5 results) is recorded in the results above.

