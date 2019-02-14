Xpax: Spin to Win 1 million Prizes including Galaxy Note 9 & more

The prepaid brand of Celcom, Xpax is now offering up to 1 million prizes from a pool of free Samsung Galaxy Note 9s, digital currency, free unlimited Internet and GSC movie tickets to be won.

The Xpax Spin to Win contents runs from 14 February 2019 until 30 April 2019, available to Xpax Internet subscribers.

New and existing Xpax customers can “Spin to Win” using the Celcom Life app and enjoy a variety of prizes when they purchase a minimum of RM10 Xpax weekly or monthly internet plans. Customers who purchase the Xpax weekly internet plans at RM10 and RM19 will earn one chance to spin, whereas customers who purchase the Xpax Monthly internet plans at RM30, RM50 and RM79 will enjoy four spins.

Below are the spin eligibility for Xpax customers who purchase the selected Internet plans :

The campaign offers prepaid customers an opportunity to be the proud owner of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 9, or get GSC movie tickets, RM50 via Boost App, 11Street Voucher worth RM10, unlimited internet and many more.

Grand Prize Quantity Samsung Note 9 128GB 100 Prizes Quantity RM50 credit in Boost app 2000 1 x GSC movie ticket 3125 RM10 11Street voucher 8500 24 Hours 1GB Internet 300000 24 Hours 3GB Video Walla 200000 1 Hour Unlimited Internet 500000 24 Hours 100MB Internet 900000

Customers will receive a confirmation SMS regarding their purchase of the Xpax internet plans and allocated spins. Upon a successful spin via the Celcom Life app, all the prizes will be credited and can be claimed into their accounts on the app.

Roy Ong, Chief Product and Innovation Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said Celcom remains committed to provide the best product innovation and experience as its top priority, and Xpax now rewards its customers with various digital goodies simply by spinning the wheel on our Celcom Life app.

“Being adept and well equipped within the digital world are a necessity for many of our customers today, and we want to complement their unique lifestyles by rewarding them with many types of digital inclusions,” he said.