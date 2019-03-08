Celcom to deliver an “Awesome” Data and Video Experience to Customers

At a media briefing today, Celcom Axiata Berhad said its consistent drive and focus on customer experience “continues to deliver great value to customers”.

2018 marked the completion of a major network optimisation and expansion programme which has delivered superiority in video experience, it claims.

Celcom launched its network excellence campaign, ‘Guna Celcom’ early this month following the completion of Celcom’s network optimisation exercise nationwide. According to the Telco, Guna Celcom is a campaign that speaks to Malaysians and creates awareness of the awesome data and video experience Celcom’s network has to offer.

To date, the Telco claims that 94% out of 965 clusters nationwide, including 25 prime cities such as Klang Valley, Putrajaya, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and many more, are delivering 4-star rating for HD video streaming on YouTube Video Checkup.

During the media briefing @celcom today, Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad revealed some of the following:

47% of its network traffic are video (52% of it are Youtube traffic) while 26% are usage on social media sites.

Celcom’s core network capacity currently at 750Gbps.

Over 9,000 4G LTE sites as of February 2019.

91% 4G LTE population coverage, 78% of the coverage are LTE-A.

LTE-A Peak Speed at 580Mbps.

Average monthly Data Usage per Celcom Subscriber in 2018 was 12.4GB.

There are more than 1.1 million active Celcom Life app users with some 926k transactions monthly.

Celcom claims that customer complaints have reduced by 32% in 2018.

Some 21 Blue Cube outlets have been renovated and 8 more are in progress, to deliver a “leading customer experience”.

“Being a data-driven company, we have concluded that having the fastest download speeds alone does not deliver the best video experience. There are other contributing factors for a superior video experience such as LTE availability, latency and packet loss, as well as overall consistency” he said.

“Video services make up 47% of Celcom’s total customer data usage, and in a saturated market, service and experience are becoming increasingly important. Today, we are delighted to be recognised by multiple external parties, for our delivery of superior video experience.

“An outcome of the improved experience is the increase of data usage by Celcom customers; Celcom recorded an 88.7% increase of data traffic to 997.3mil GB and an average of 85.1% increase in data usage per month to 12.4GB respectively,” Idham added.

Commenting on 5G, Idham said, “We have been working very closely with our network vendors, both Huawei and Ericsson, to develop and reveal the best 5G use-cases in Cyberjaya together with the Ministry of Communication and Multimedia (KKMM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). In Barcelona recently, we also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Malaysia to re-imagine our work culture to better suit the digital needs for the upcoming 5G era,”

“In 2017, we conducted South East Asia’s first 5G trial, on a 28Ghz band, achieving a peak throughout up to 18Gbps (Gigabits per second) and a latency as low as 5ms(millisecond),” Idham added.

Celcom’s first 5G trial in 2017 also demonstrated futuristic 5G use cases such as robotic control, connected environment, virtual reality, Internet of Things (IoT) and 4K video streaming over 5G, from video capture at the server end to playback on the 5G prototype device.

Celcom will be showcasing its 5G use-cases such as Holoportation, Connected Vehicles, VR Football Matching, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FW) and connected drones during the industry 5G showcase in April 2019.

“5G development in Malaysia is gaining rapid pace, and with all the pieces coming together, we are very excited about rolling out our 5G services in the years to come. We will always work towards delivering the best digital experience for our customers, and rest assured that we are working hard on bringing the best 5G services into Malaysia,” Idham concluded.