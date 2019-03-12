Celcom Axiata committed to 175 Pusat Internet Nationwide

The recent allegations made by Nusuara Technologies that Pusat Internet (Internet Centre) all over the country will be shut down are completely baseless, according to a recent media statement by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Nusuara Technologies is a contractor of Celcom Axiata Berhad.

In a statement, Celcom confirms that no Pusat Internet will be closed down and its contractor acted on its own.

“Celcom is aware that MCMC’s media statement addresses concerns that the Pusat Internet will be closed as a result of a memo written by the telco’s contractor. Celcom clarifies that any rumours arising from this memo is not true, that it was written without the telco’s knowledge nor authorisation, and that the telco will take stern action against the contractor. Celcom is firm in its commitment to support the government’s aspiration in deploying the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) and supporting Pusat Internet throughout the country.”

Celcom is now operating 175 Pusat Internet nationwide, with a focus on the communities in rural and urban poor areas. These centres provide high-speed broadband internet services, ICT and e-commerce training, and training facilities “that have contributed to equality in digital opportunities, while increasing local economic levels.”

Celcom reiterates that it has been the leading contributor of the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure development for 31 years, and will continue to work hand in hand with the government’s digital initiative for the nation. “The telco is planning numerous initiatives, including upgrading and expanding the role of Pusat Internet in the near future, leaving no one behind.”

Pusat Internet (Internet Centre) is one of the initiatives under Universal Service Provision (USP) by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

There are currently 870 “Pusat Internet” in operation all over the country. Among the facilities provided are high speed Internet as well as ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and e-commerce courses and training. These Internet centres have not only increased the skillsets of the local community, but have also elevated their economic status at the same time, MCMC said.

The “Pusat Internet” operated by Celcom Axiata are free for students, senior citizens (Warga Emas) and those underprivileged (OKU). These Internet Centres are open daily from 8am to 5pm, except on public holidays.