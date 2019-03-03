Celcom to accelerate their shift to Cloud & Digital with Microsoft

Celcom Axiata Berhad and Microsoft (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic collaboration between both parties to accelerate their shift to Cloud and re-imagine their work culture to better suit the digital needs for the upcoming 5G era.

The MoU was exchanged during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Alberto Granados, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft Asia Pacific came together to mark the occasion.

Celcom Axiata currently houses Axiata Group’s Internet of Things (IoT) Centre of Excellence, where Microsoft solutions will be adopted to assist in the delivery of customer-centric solutions. The Centre also aims to create a culture of innovation & continuous learning at Celcom.

Microsoft Teams and Yammer will be jointly deployed at @celcom, the new Celcom headquarters, creating a modern workplace to improve productivity, efficiency and employee collaboration. This platform modernisation will create a technology ecosystem for Celcom, which is intelligent, cost-optimized and flexible, it said.

Celcom will also be supported by Microsoft technology programs that will develop new skills focusing on Cloud and Security. Celcom employees will be trained with skills in Cloud services like Microsoft 365 and Windows to digitally transform and propel businesses.

“At Celcom, we believe in enhancing and improving our customer experience by leveraging modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud,” said Idham. “Equally important to us is developing the skills of our workforce at Celcom and through this collaboration with Microsoft, we aim to continue building on digital skills that will help propel our business further as we move into the 5G space.

“We are working with our partners and the government to bring 5G to Malaysian shores in the near future. As we were the first to launch Malaysia’s 5G trial in May 2017 and we will be showcasing our innovative 5G products and services very soon,” Idham said.

Celcom’s collaboration with Microsoft is part of a long-term relationship between the two companies. In 2018 they developed Asia’s first customer service in the Cloud; Clive and Emma, Celcom’s Intelligent Virtual Agent. It brought together Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning technologies, transaction capabilities and personalities for 24×7 customer interaction and inquiries.

“Having advanced our business in the field of AI, we are now setting our sights on optimizing our business performance through the use of Cloud technology. As our customers get more tech savvy, so should we,” added Idham.

“AI, machine learning, robotics, internet of things and the cloud are changing our lives and shaping future generations. By leveraging our worldwide reach, strong local presence and an extensive network of partners, we aim to empower Celcom on their cloud modernization transformation, said Alberto Granados, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft Asia Pacific. “Having worked together with Celcom on the development of the Virtual Customer Service Agents – Clive and Emma, we are thrilled once again to be part of their digital transformation journey through skills training, the Innovation Centre and a cloud enabled modern workplace.”

Both companies previously signed a strategic MoU in June 2018, that comprised of; Using of Emerging Technologies, Joint Go-To-Market for Small Medium Businesses, Modern Workplace Solutions, and Joint Recruiting Activities.