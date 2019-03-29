CFM: High Number of Complaints Recorded on TM’s High-speed Broadband (HSBB) in 2018

The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) revealed that Telekom Malaysia’s High-speed Broadband (HSBB) service received a high number of complaints in 2018. The HSBB network is operated, managed and deployed by Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Similarly, in 2016 and 2017, complaints received on Telekom Malaysia (TM) was the highest.

With further details to be revealed in its upcoming 2018 Annual Report, CFM said it received a total of 6,330 complaints on Malaysia service providers which recorded a 33% increase from 2017 (4,746 complaints).

CFM claims that it resolved 88% of these complaints in less than 15 days.

Total Complaints Received by CFM from Consumer 2019 (Jan – Feb) 2,485 complaints – 2018 6,330 complaints Increase 33 % 88% complaints were resolved < 15 days 2017 4,746 complaints Decrease 37% 86% complaints were resolved < 15 days 2016 7,556 complaints Increase 3.14% 77% complaints were resolved < 15 days 2015 7,326 complaints 72% complaints were resolved < 15 days

Complaints on cellular service remains the highest with 2,513 complaints in 2018. Whilst complaints on high-speed broadband (HSBB) recorded the highest increased in 2018 with 2,337 complaints received compared to the previous year (2017) with 714 complaints. A number of these complaints are from consumers who don’t have access to the HSBB network and service disruption due to its poor quality of service.

The complaints received by CFM from consumers across Malaysia are classified according to the service problem categories. The highest complaints category for 2018 is Network with a total of 1,919 complaints received.

CATEGORIES OF COMPLAINTS RECEIVED BY CFM in 2018 TOTAL COMPLAINTS NETWORK 1,919 BILLING & CHARGING 1,822 SERVICE DELIVERY 1,220 PRICING 505 UNFAIR PRACTICE 244 MISREPRESENTATION OF SERVICE 190 MOBILE NUMBER PORT OUT 183 SMS SERVICE 134 DISPUTE ON TERMS & CONDITIONS 107 OTHERS 6 TOTAL 6,330

Among other related issues under the most widely reported Network, the sub-categories are service disruption and service downtime.

CFM reports that complaints on Billing & Charging also recorded an increase of 9% and the most reported issues under this category is billing disputes, followed by unreasonable charges, rebates or refunds, blacklisted, poor billing systems, and roaming.

Out of all highest complaint category received by CFM, Pricing issue showed a significant increased in the number of complaints received in 2018 with 505 complaints compared to the previous year with just 33 complaints.

Other reported issues include Unfair Practice including false registration, prepaid account terminated after grace period expired and package changed by Telcos without consumer consent.

Overall, complaints regarding Network and Pricing are among the highest in 2018.

CFM, established and designated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is tasked with, amongst others, to promote the growth of Malaysia’s communications and multimedia industry and the protection of consumer interests by fostering the highest standards of business ethics and behaviour through industry self-governance. CFM is also a channel for complaints redress on Communications and Multimedia services.

CFM is reachable through its complaint portal, www.cfm.my. Alternatively, consumers could also lodge their complaint by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling CFM toll-free number 1-800-18-2222.

Consumers facing a problem are advised to seek assistance from their respective service providers first. They should only refer to CFM if their issues are not resolved by the service providers.