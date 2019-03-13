edotco announce new Chief Regional Officer for the Bay of Bengal

edotco Group, an end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, is further enhancing its leadership team through the appointment of Vijendran Watson as the Chief Regional Officer for the Bay of Bengal.

Under this new role, Vijendran will lead business and operations in Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, ensuring its continued growth and profitability, while continuing to serve as the Country Managing Director of Myanmar.

Suresh Sidhu, edotco Group Chief Executive Officer said, “As edotco enters the next phase of growth, this appointment will help support the growing business portfolios in these three markets. Potential for growth in these markets is immense. With the tower sharing license in Bangladesh which strengthens the services we can offer, the increasing adoption of next generation technology in Myanmar and the positive push for smart city solutions in Sri Lanka, we feel Vijendran’s wealth of experience in this sector will contribute to our ongoing ambition of becoming one of the world’s top five largest tower company”.

Vijendran started his career with edotco in 2013 as the Director of Group Operations for edotco Group. In 2016 he progressed to head the business in edotco Myanmar and has held that role up until now. He will continue to hold the role of Country Managing Director for Myanmar under his capacity of Chief Regional Officer. Vijay has over 40 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry including serving as the Director of Alliances for American Towers and as the Founding Managing Director of Transcend Infrastructure in India. Throughout his career he has gained telecommunications experience working in Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

edotco currently owns and manages over 28,500 towers across the six countries – Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Over the past five years the company has been committed to ensuring the right sharable infrastructure is constructed and efficiently managed to assist mobile operators in delivering cost effective and seamless connectivity.