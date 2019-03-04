Huawei signs multiple 5G Deals during Mobile World Congress 2019

Global technology giant Huawei signed multiple 5G related deals during the world’s largest mobile event, Mobile World Congress 2019 last week (25-28 February).

The multiple contracts Huawei signed with global mobile operators during the MWC Barcelona held between Monday and Thursday also show the active role of Huawei in promoting the 5G development globally through cooperation.

Among the 5G deals signed with Huawei Technologies:

XL Axiata (Indonesia)– Southeast Asia’s first 5G Ready simplified transport network

PT XL Axiata Tbk partnered with Huawei to announce the joint construction of the Southeast Asia’s first 5G Ready simplified transport network. This network will cover the whole country to fully support XL Axiata’s expansion in individual, home, and enterprise services, provide ultimate service experience for end users, and accelerate the digital transformation process of enterprises.

Monaco Telecom (Monaco)– “5G Smart Nation” project

Monaco Telecom and Huawei will work closely together to develop technology and marketing solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and the cloud in order to offer a wide range of services for the benefit of Monaco residents.

In particular, Monaco Telecom will be able to rely on Huawei’s 5G and NB-IoT networks deployed in the Principality of Monaco and on the test Cloud platform based in Dusseldorf in Germany, the next step consisting to deploy a dedicated platform in the Principality.

Sunrise (Switzerland)– 5G network to launch in March 2019

As early as December 2017, Sunrise completed new business demonstration based on 5G end-to-end network with Huawei, including virtual reality, panoramic video live broadcast, and 12-channel ultra-high definition video. In the 3.5GHz band, the downlink throughput rate reached 3.28Gbps; in June 2018, Switzerland, Sunrise completed the first end-to-end 5G standard network deployment, and in November, deployed the standard 5G network in the Swiss ski resort Laax. At present, Sunrise is rapidly deploying 5G networks for 150 cities/villages in Switzerland, which will be released in March this year.

5G will further enhance the user experience of Sunrise network, and provide more innovative services, including the provision of 5G Air Fiber with 1 Gbps for home broadband access services, and 4K, 3D video services. With 5G, Sunrise will further enhance its competitiveness in the enterprise B2B market and provide enterprises with more flexible and powerful communication services.

Huawei, a strategic partner of Sunrise, provides end to end innovative 5G commercial solution, including radio access network, transport network and core network.

Vodafone Spain– 5G experience zone in Barcelona

Vodafone and Huawei have jointly built a superior 5G experience zone in Barcelona during MWC 2019. In this zone, Vodafone deployed 5G sites with commercial 5G spectrum to build a high-performance 5G network with Huawei’s E2E products and solutions. Riding on this network, various eMBB services were provided using Huawei 5G commercial smartphones and CPEs to deliver the ultimate 5G service experience.

The live networks were deployed in Barcelona City Center (Plaza Catalunya, Paseo de Gracia, Balmes and Universitat).

rain (South Africa)– First 5G commercial network in South Africa

rain, South Africa’s mobile data-only network operator, announced that it has launched the first 5G commercial network in South Africa in partnership with Huawei, the leading global ICT solutions provider. This move has made South Africa one of the first countries globally to launch 5G.

With Huawei’s end-to-end 5G solutions, rain has been able to build the 5G network using its 3.6GHz spectrum. In the first phase of roll out, rain has deployed a number of 5G sites in key areas in Johannesburg.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)– 5G Aspiration Project

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) signed “Aspiration Project” contract with Huawei, which contains E2E wireless network modernization and 5G network construction. This contract aims at driving Saudi ICT industry development and ultimately supporting the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and the National Transformation Program 2020.

Huawei helped STC deployed Kingdom’s first E2E 5G network (Packet Switch core, transmission, wireless and CPE) in 2018. STC will provide larger 5G outdoor and indoor coverage in Aspiration project.

Maxis (Malaysia)– 5G trial

Maxis and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during 2019 Mobile World Congress. Both parties will collaborate to accelerate 5G in Malaysia. This MoU aims to cooperate on full-fledged 5G trials with end-to-end systems and services.

Turkcell (Turkey)– 5G-oriented all-cloud core network

Turkey’s largest carrier Turkcell announced that it will join hands with Huawei to build a 5G-oriented all-cloud core network. This Project will launch the largest Cloud EPC Network globally, and this will be the first Core Network with key technologies for 5G evolution globally: commercial cloud-based software architecture, control and user plane separation (CUPS), and A/B test. This means global top carriers have made substantial progress in software architecture transformation, network architecture transformation, and the O&M transformation for 5G evolution.

Huawei will provide a mature, reliable cloud solution to Turkcell, which enables Turkcell to achieve the network transformation strategy and a smooth evolution to 5G.

VIVA Bahrain– Nationwide 5G service launch MoU

VIVA Bahrain, the leading telecommunication provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed a nationwide 5G service launch MoU with Huawei. Signed at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, Spain, this agreement compliments the successful completion of the 5G readiness project located in key areas across Bahrain that was announced recently.

VIVA Bahrain will upgrade their existing infrastructure based on non-standalone 5G core and 4/5G dual mode radio unit and high capacity backhauling technologies, that will enable VIVA customers to access 5G services across Bahrain by June 2019. Moreover, transmission network’s high capacity ready hardware will allow them to rapidly scale up their networks to meet capacity requirements in the near future.

To date, Huawei said it has secured over 30 5G contracts in overseas markets and has signed cooperation deals with more than 50 partners.