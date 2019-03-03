Huawei Mate X, World’s Fastest 5G Foldable Phone

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled the World’s Fastest 5G Foldable Phone, HUAWEI Mate X.

The HUAWEI Mate X features a high strength flexible OLED panel and a falcon wing mechanical hinge, 7nm multi-mode 5G modem chipset Balong 5000, a high-capacity 4500mAh battery supporting the world’s fastest 55W HUAWEI SuperCharge and the brand new Interstellar Blue finish. When folded, the device is a huge display smartphone with a 6.6-inch screen, and when opened, it turns into a slim tablet with an 8-inch screen.

The 6.6-inch dual display panel equipped on the HUAWEI Mate X is a true FullView display. When unfolded, it transforms into an 8-inch tablet with a 5.4mm thick.

Moreover, the HUAWEI Mate X comes with an integrated Fingerprint Power Button that enables users to power up the device with one tap, offering a secure and convenient experience.

Equipped with the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode modem chipset Balong 5000, it is said to support download speeds up to 4.6Gps on the Sub-6GHz band (theoretical). Balong 5000 is also the world’s first chipset to support both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) architectures, users will not need a device upgrade to continue enjoying 5G connectivity. The HUAWEI Mate X’s dual SIM feature supports both 4G and 5G.

The Huawei Mate X should be available globally in the second half of this year, with a price tag of EUR 2299 (estimated RM11,000) for an 8GB + 512GB unit.

Key features of the Huawei Mate X: