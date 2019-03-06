You can now open a Virtual Maybank Account via your Smartphone

Maybank introduced of MAE – Maybank Anytime, Everyone – bringing to the market the first ever product which enables anyone to open a virtual Maybank account via their smartphone. With MAE, users are now able to start a banking relationship online via the Maybank App in less than five minutes and transact instantly while enjoying the convenience of a full-fledged e-wallet.

According to the bank, a customer can open a MAE account in five minutes through the Maybank MY App. This service provides customers ease of access, saving time and bypassing lengthy documentation process.

MAE leverages the banking payment infrastructure which means users can fund their MAE account via M2u, Interbank Transfer, Self Service Terminals and Over The Counter (OTC). It also allows topping up from other banks via FPX and debit cards, allowing account holders to fund their MAE account from other banks. Customers of MAE can simply move money out using the normal bank transfer capability via the mobile app.

MAE aims to enhance the functions of an e-wallet by providing access to wider banking services – ultimately creating a seamless and rewarding experience for the users. MAE’s e-wallet with banking convenience means that all banking features such as Instant transfers, ATM services, bill payments, prepaid reloads can be carried out like a regular banking account. Customers can also transfer funds from another bank account to MAE via the regular funds transfer service.

For existing Maybank customers, MAE provides greater control and visibility on expenditure for the users. The advance Maybank App dashboard creates a simplified account viewing experience, demarcating the regular savings account from MAE. MAE can be used for daily expenditures like mobile top-ups, purchasing movie & flight tickets, paying via QRPay, sending & requesting money as well as performing contactless payment. The wider range of banking facilities is reflected in the main account namely for salary, bill payments, car and mortgage loans.

A “Split Bill” function is also available in MAE. This allows for a group of friends or family to share bills and request money (either separate amounts or equal amounts) from the group. MAE auto calculates the shared bill, reminds and notifies other users on the owed amount and directly enables transfer of funds, all within the Maybank App.

For customers who are new to Maybank, MAE comes with an instant virtual Visa card. It allows users to start e-commerce shopping the very instant the account is opened. Furthermore, users can use the virtual card at Visa POS terminals via Maybank Pay or Samsung Pay.

Maybank said it will be hosting a slew of online games hosted in the Maybank App to further reward its customers in conjunction with the launch of MAE. Money MAE-Hem is a game especially for MAE customers only where users stand a chance to win money by collecting as many coins as possible.

In 2018, volume of M2u online transactions totaled 5.85 billion, comprising 3.77 billion on the website, with another 2.08 billion on the mobile platform.