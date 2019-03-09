Michael Yuan has been appointed the new CEO of Huawei Malaysia

Huawei Malaysia (Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd) has appointed Michael Yuan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 February 2019. Prior to this position, he was Deputy CEO of Huawei Indonesia.

In his new role, Yuan will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei Malaysia’s operations, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable information and communications technology (ICT) partner in accelerating the digital transformation of Malaysia.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Huawei Malaysia, especially during this current period of transformation with 5G on the horizon. 5G will unlock a world of opportunities – improving workforce productivity, enhancing competitiveness, accelerating economic growth, and advancing innovation. As a global ICT solutions provider, we are committed to the strategic development of Malaysia’s ICT industry and will continue to work with the Government and ecosystem partners to bring future technological innovations,” said Michael Yuan, CEO of Huawei Malaysia.

With over 7 years of experience in the ICT Industry, Yuan has undertaken in various leadership roles within Huawei Technologies. He joined Huawei in 2011 as an Engineer for Indonesia Indosat Account, and quickly rose through the ranks handling different positions in Indonesia. This included Account Director and Vice President of Carrier Network Business Group where he was responsible for strategy planning, market analysis, sales and services as well as overall project operations for Huawei Indonesia.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure focusing on telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services. In 2017, the company spent 89.7 billion yuan ($13.23 billion) in research and development (R&D), accounting for 14.9 percent of its total revenue.

Huawei have more than 180,000 employees, and operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.