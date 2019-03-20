MyDigi app gets an Upgrade and a new Look, Two Smartphones to be Won

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced its mobile app, MyDigi has been upgraded with features that are able to provide a better, faster and more convenient solutions enhanced customers’ digital experience.

The Telco said that the latest MyDigi mobile app is set to boost customers’ experience with secured login, seamless features and quick navigation designed for better convenience and faster response rate. Another important upgrade comes in the form of a security feature, where customers will be required to sign up with a one-time password and their mobile number to grant them “better protection”.

The app now features a simplified interface that allows customers to manage all subscriptions in one page, including bill or reload information, internet usage, calls and SMS quota and internet add-ons. Customers can now make payments easily as the app allows them to save their payment card on file for one-click payments. They can also manage all numbers under their one account allowing them to pay bills or top up on behalf of Friends and Family via the app, as well as add and manage other Digi numbers registered under their name.

Should they run into any issues while using the app, customers can reach out to Digi via live chat platforms from 10am to 9pm or lodge their case at any time of the day for assistance.

To date, less than 35% or 3 million of Digi’s 11.66 million mobile subscriber uses the MyDigi app. It was first made available in 2016.

To celebrate this “milestone”, Digi is giving away 2 units of the limited edition Oppo Lamborghini smartphone to the top two spenders in MyDigi app from 1 March to 30 April, 2019. To be eligible, customers only need to spend a minimum of RM3 on rewards or the bestseller offer.

Customers will receive tailored deals in Box of Surprises and MyDigi Rewards under the Deals tab for an experience that best suit their purchases and selections, offered by more than 500 brands and merchant partners across 7,000 locations nationwide.

Loh Keh Jiat, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “MyDigi app is a good example of how Digi listens to its customers and strive to come up with a solution that enables them to have greater control over their digital lifestyle. It allows them to manage their own Digi accounts easily and at the same time, be rewarded with exciting offers and deals. This 3-million milestone celebration is our way to thank all of our MyDigi app users and customers for their continuous support over the years.”

The MyDigi app is available on the Android App store and Apple App Store.