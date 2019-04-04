Celcom beats Maxis in 4G Availability Across Malaysia – Opensignal Report

Celcom Axiata has beaten Maxis in terms of 4G Availability across Malaysia according to the latest report from Opensignal, a company that tracks and map wireless coverage around the world.

The latest Opensignal Malaysia Mobile Network Experience Report – April 2019 were measured in 11 cities: Alor Setar (Kedah), Ipoh (Perak), Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu (Kelantan), Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan (Pahang), Kuching (Sarawak), Malacca, Seberang Perai & Penang Island and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan).

4G Availability shows the proportion of time Opensignal users with a 4G device have a 4G connection. In other words, it means the amount of time a user is connected to 4G LTE network instead of 3G or 2G.

Based on the Opensignal’s report, Celcom Axiata customers has a 4G LTE connection most of the time compared to Maxis customers.

Celcom Axiata also beats Maxis in terms of upload speeds according to OpenSignal. “As our users on Celcom’s network were able to tap into an LTE signal more often, their overall Upload Speed Experience scores were higher.”

The report is based on data collected between December 2018 to February 2019 using the Opensignal app on Android and iOS. The data was based from over 1.9 billion measurements taken from over 744,691 devices in Malaysia.

Opensignal Malaysia Mobile Network Experience Report – April 2019 Results:

4G Availability in Malaysia:

Celcom Axiata: 86.8%

Maxis: 83.2

Unifi: 79.2%

Digi: 77.3%

U Mobile: 64.5%

“Celcom won our 4G Availability award as it was able to supply an LTE connection to our users 86.8% of the time. Maxis, however, was a close second with a score of 83.2%. 4G access is already fairly widespread in Malaysia. Four of the five nationwide operators have 4G Availability scores over 75%, and two have surpassed the 80% mark. U Mobile remains the only laggard with a score of 64.5%, but the operator has made significant progress in the last six months, increasing its 4G Availability by more than 3 percentage points since our last report.”

Video Experience in Malaysia:

Maxis: 61.3

Celcom Axiata: 61.2

Digi: 52.4

Unifi: 37.7

U Mobile: 31.2

The Video ratings above are defined as below:

75-100 Excellent

65-75 Very good

55-65 Good

40-55 Fair

0-40 Poor

Download Speed Experience (Average Download Speeds on 4G and 3G):

Maxis: 17.9Mbps

Celcom Axiata: 14.7Mbps

Digi: 10.7Mbps

Unifi: 4.2Mbps

U Mobile: 4.2Mbps

Upload Speed Experience (Average Upload Speeds on 4G and 3G):

Celcom Axiata: 6.3Mbps

Maxis: 6.2Mbps

Digi: 4.0Mbps

Unifi: 3.2Mbps

U Mobile: 2.6Mbps

Latency Experience (Average Latency on 4G and 3G Networks):

Maxis: 47.2ms

Celcom Axiata: 48.1ms

Unifi: 48.1ms

U Mobile: 54.7ms

Digi: 59.4ms

“DiGi was the biggest surprise in our latency metrics. Though it came in a solid third in most of our metrics, DiGi was dead last in Latency Experience. That’s a sure sign of sluggish response times on its networks even if its speeds, availability and video quality were at much more competitive levels.”

In conclusion, Opensignal said “In general, speeds in the cities were in line with national results, an indication that operators haven’t yet begun any large-scale LTE-Advanced or capacity upgrades (which always appear first in urban areas). Even though we didn’t see any big spikes in Download and Upload Speed Experience across the 11 metros, Ipoh is worthy of note. In Ipoh, all five operators improved on their national Upload Speed Experience results, and in Download Speed Experience we saw increases from four of the operators over their national averages. Ipoh was also one of three cities where we measured a Download Speed Experience score over 20 Mbps from an individual operator.”