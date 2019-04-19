Celcom & Ericsson Power the First 5G Hologram Call in Malaysia

Celcom Axiata Berhad and Ericsson enabled the first 5G hologram call in Malaysia at the ‘5G Malaysia’ event, organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in Putrajaya. The hologram call was made by YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the Prime Minister of Malaysia. He arrived at the main venue with YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Communications and Multimedia, in a 5G powered autonomous car, a use case enabled by Ericsson and Celcom.

These 5G demonstrations and use cases combine gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency capabilities of 5G to exemplify key benefits, such as the remote operation of machines, enabled through virtual reality (VR). This marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s journey towards 5G technology.

More about Ericsson and Celcom technology showcase @ 5G Malaysia:

1. 5G Hologram Call

The hologram demo, developed by Ericsson and Celcom in partnership with ARHT Media, showcases how 5G enables interactive holographic communication via a high-speed, low latency 5G radio link between two spatially separated areas. At location 1, the person’s image is captured in real-time and streamed via the 5G network to the location 2, where it can be seen as a full-sized holographic image of the person from location 1. While the concept seems simple, the demonstration is made possible by Ericsson’s end-to-end 5G platform including 5G Radio, 5G Core and Transport as well as Network Management expertise. The application of this technology allows people to work together in the same immersive environment regardless of where they are, or helps fans get closer to their favourite actors or sports stars. Holographic Communication can also enable immense benefits for the education sector.

2. 5G Autonomous Car

Developed by Ericsson and Celcom in partnership with eMooVit, a high-tech startup specialised in providing autonomous driving solutions, the use case demonstrates autonomous as well as remote operation and control of a car that is connected over a live 5G network. The remote driving and showcase assistance also involves the use of 5G edge computing.

This demonstration underlines 5G’s reliability, high data rate capability and low latency – key elements for remote operations of machines. It unlocks the potential for mission-critical applications in industrial automation that would otherwise be unavailable.

3. 5G Virtual Workspace

This use case demonstrates a truly immersive experience that enables people to collaborate and communicate in one room from anywhere in the world, as though they’re all in the same physical location. The key enabler for enabling this virtual meeting experience is the low latency provided by the 5G network. As for practical applications, they are virtually unlimited – key factors here are the potential for enabling humans to carry out tasks without being present (telepresence) and the possibilities for modelling and interacting with simulations of real-world objects that would not be feasible in real life.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad, said, “We are glad to partner with Ericsson to showcase a number of exciting use cases made possible by 5G technology. These demonstrations show how 5G technology can transform our lives and redefine the way we do business. As we begin our 5G journey, we are confident that large scale deployment of 5G networks in the coming years will open unlimited avenues for new use cases that will not only benefit industries but the rakyat from all walks of life. At Celcom, we will continue to bring innovations that inspire Malaysia and give all Malaysians the opportunity to participate in the building of a digital nation.

Todd Ashton, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said, “In 2017, we partnered with Celcom for the first 5G trial in South East Asia on 28GHz and today, we take a big step towards switching on 5G for the country by showing use cases that can find application across industry sectors. In Malaysia, we are working with a multitude of partners across industries and other important Malaysian stakeholders to create an ecosystem that is conducive to developing new use cases and rolling out 5G in the country.”

He further added, “5G will bring immense benefits for consumers and industries, and early adopters will have significant advantages. Ericsson is helping operators around the world adopt 5G faster; we have already shipped more than 3 million 5G-ready radios to our customers worldwide. Ericsson is in fact already rolling out 5G networks across the globe, including in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. We are committed to bringing this same expertise and technology leadership to Malaysia.”

The MCMC 5G showcase will be open to the public on 20 and 21 April at Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya, presenting a unique opportunity for everyone to witness the potential of the next frontier in telecommunications technology.