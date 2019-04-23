Celcom wants to trial 5G Network at HQ, sets up 5G Innovation Hub with Huawei

Celcom Axiata Berhad inked an agreement with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. recently to deploy Celcom’s very own 5G Innovation Hub at the Celcom headquarters (known as @celcom) in Petaling Jaya Sentral.

The unique collaboration between Celcom Axiata and Huawei entails the realization of a 5G Innovation Hub at Celcom Axiata’s Centre of Excellence (CACE). The Telco said the 5G Innovation Hub will be an opportunity for business partners, technology developers, academia and industry players to experience the agile deployment of new 5G verticals and 5G use cases, maximizing 5G potential and capabilities.

The hub will also enable Celcom to spearhead future inspiring innovations by testing the new 5G network performance and functionality, further benefiting vertical industries and speeding up the pace of 5G adoption in Malaysia.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said “As 5G is already knocking on our nation’s doorstep, Celcom will continue to stand alongside the nation in transforming its aspirations into reality. Through this collaboration, and with a focus on delivering some of the best innovations that will inspire the nation, we will be working towards making our building 5G ready.

In line with the #5GMalaysia theme of “Progressing Humanity”, we will be seeking approval from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to begin 5G network market trials at our @celcom building in Petaling Jaya Sentral, and its surrounding areas,” Idham said.

The agreement was inked by Idham Nawawi, CEO of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Michael Yuan, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. at @celcom last week.

Celcom and Huawei will also collaborate to explore end-to-end transformation of the current 3G/4G network, evolving towards 5G. These end-to-end transformations include:

The evolution of RAN equipment to the Next Generation New Radio (NR) Base Station.

Transport backhaul will be enhanced to carry gigabits of traffic with extremely stringent latency to cope with the demanding requirements of 5G.

The mobile core network will be upgraded into the NSA Core, equipped with Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) technology to enhance the end user experience of 5G in the near future. The core network will also be an all cloud architecture featuring massive computing power but operating with greater efficiency at the same time.